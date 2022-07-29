The dream yacht on which Drake is spending his holidays

The images of Drake on vacation in Saint-Tropez while struggling with a bee have gone viral on social media in recent days. But where is Drizzy spending his stay? The star was spotted aboard a superyacht with a weekly rental cost of $ 660,000, while enjoying a vacation with friends: the rapper shared photos of him sitting on the boat on his social profiles.

The expensive superyacht dubbed “Coral Ocean” also includes a sundeck with a glass bottom spa tub, a sky lounge with a bar and professional sound system, and a master bedroom featuring skylights and panoramic views. The sumptuous deck includes luxurious seating for all guests. Inside, a long dining table was decorated with candles for the crew’s lunches and dinners. The master bedroom has everything you want, including private bathrooms with infrared sauna, hairdresser … plus a private sitting area, ”states the rental website.

There are 22 crew members on board including beauty therapists for massages and manicures, a private chef who can cook meals for up to 30 guests, several hostesses and sailors, and of course the captain. On top of that, there are eight-bedroom suites, a full gym, steam room, whirlpool tub, and Dior and iKou beauty products.

On the yacht you can try your hand at water skiing, pedal boats, jet skis, inflatables and an electric surfboard; the boat is also equipped with fishing equipment and snorkeling equipment.