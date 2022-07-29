The conditions that Cavani puts on Cruz Azul to be Giménez’s replacement

The conditions that Cavani sets to reach Cruz Azul

July 28, 2022 9:09 p.m.

With the departure of striker Santiago Giménez, Blue Cross will go out in search of a new center forward to replace the Mexican and the name of Edinson Cavani gain strength again in the cement box.

Although the idea of Cavani was to stay in Europe, there are several teams that have closed the door on him and that is why he begins to listen to options in the American continent, being Blue Cross one of them.

The presence of Diego Aguirre can help materialize the signing of Edinson Cavani a Blue Crosssince he seeks competition rhythm to arrive in optimal conditions for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

What conditions does Cavani set to play for Cruz Azul?

According to TUDN, Edinson Cavani I would seek economic stability close to 4 million dollars, in addition to regularity in the workforce, something that Diego Aguirre if he can offer him, especially since he is a dynamic striker who can serve the cement machine.