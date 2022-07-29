The 3 sustainable brands of the moment

Established that the sustainability it is good and right, the point, for brands grappling with a by now inescapable theme, is to keep together green dictates and a refinement in design capable of chasing away the association of the same (most often the result of prejudice, but much ‘is) with an anonymous, penitential style. The three brands of this article prove, in fact, how it is possible to reconcile the two needs, for the happiness of the environment as well as of the consumers.

Veja

The numbers of Veja are considerable today (turnover in constant growth, 3000 retailers in 60 states, “the best-selling sustainable product in 2020” according to Lyst, an excellent range of collaborations), yet until recently few would have bet on a start-up of vegan footwear, led by a duo almost unrelated to the fashion world. Sébastien Koop And François-Ghislain Morillionin fact, they worked for an environmental impact consultancy NGO; frustrated by the ambitions of many, too many brands, in 2005 they set up the company, identifying in sneakers the right product to breach the desires of customers.

They conceive sustainability as a modus operandi, which can be declined in every single step of the business model, from the choice of materials (organic cotton, natural rubber, fibers obtained from recycled plastics or waste from the food chain …) to the fair wages of workers. The B corp certification (awarded to companies that stand out for the positive impact of their work on people and the environment) is the logical consequence of these virtuous practices.

Veja x Mansur Gavriel

The trainers in the catalog take on the style of the ’70s, when what were then “only” sneakers (the sneakerheads were still to come) presented a functional, no-frills look. A simple yet effective design, refined by the collaborations – mentioned above – with the best fashionista intelligentsia (read Agnès b., Lemaire, Bleu de Paname and others). The last ones bear the signature of Mansur Gavriel (gymnastic in shades candy) And Marni, who has scribbled the uppers with energetic squiggles. Even Rick Owensa prophet of goth fashion full of gloom and sculptural leaps, has gladly put his hand, on several occasions, to Veja shoes, in a “creative collision” – so it has been renamed – resolved into small but decisive changes, including crossed laces, acid shades and layered soles.

Veja x Rick Owens

Re / Done

Giving new life – and style – to disused jeans, dissected and reassembled to update their wearability while maintaining the patina usedauthentic, which distinguishes vintage clothing: this is, in essence, the idea pursued with profit by Sean Barron And Jamie Mazur since the birth of the label in 2014. An intrinsically sustainable activity, very laborious, so much so that the first batch, just 300 pairs of denim pants Re / Done (nomen est omen), is the result of nine months of attempts and research to get to the desired fit, medium-waisted and skinny or with gentler shapes, sold out in no time at all on the e-shop prepared by the founders.

Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur at the Re / Done headquarters (ph. By Jace Lumley)

In the Los Angeles laboratory of the brand, stacks of old Levi’ssubjected to a painstaking work of cutting and sewing that turns them into five pockets with a contemporary allure, unique because, being the process of upcycling entirely manual, no specimen can be identical.

The success of jeans, promptly adopted by the fashionable fauna (supermodel – Kendall Jennerthe sisters Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Candice Swanepoel – in the lead), convinces Barron and Mazur to acquire an apparel line (which reuses, among others, second-hand t-shirts supplied by the manufacturer Hanes) and men’s collections. A pair of well-placed capsule collections, in tandem with GH Bass & Co. (for moccasins that ooze a rock vibe, between animalier motifs and studs) e The Attic (for garments enriched with rhinestones, ribbons, retro graphics, charming details), do the rest, cementing the notoriety of a label sold in dozens of department stores and niche shopping meccas, on and offline, by LuisaViaRoma to Saks Fifth Avenue passing through Antonia, 10 Corso Como, Net-A-Porter, The Boon Shop, Harrods, Kith…

Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski in Re / Done

Blowhammer

Apply to the streetwear, a segment generally greedy for novelties consumed at a frenetic pace, the diktats of eco-responsibility, which contemplate multiple challenges and opportunities. This is the goal of Blowhammer (in English “hammer blow”, to underline the disruptive nature of the project), a brand based in Nola that bases its philosophy on principles such as freedom of expression, self-determination, the search for a creative identity that totally supports your own ideas and tastes.

Blowhammer

Even before actions (indeed exemplary, the company operates almost exclusively on the web, implementing a production model just in time that, while speeding up orders, it minimizes CO2 emissions, unsold goods, warehouse stocks and wastealso taking care of recycling or properly disposing of unused items), the founder and CEO Salvatore Sinigaglia he makes it a question of values, because, he affirms, “whoever chooses us does not wear just a shirt or a t-shirt, but a real story that encompasses visions, aspirations, desires”.

Blowhammer

Free from homologation, the collections stand out for their syncretic style, a blend of contaminations from music, figurative arts, sports, subcultures. The collaboration with EasyWeasy, Giovanni Maisto And Paskull, three young artists chosen by Blowhammer to customize as many capsules. The first, with Outworlds, uses digital painting to make a space-time journey towards other universes, maximalist and alienating, rendered through the repetition of geometric figures, fluo convolutions and architectural symbols. The second uses for Organik the same technique, drawing compositions colorful from the sci-fi substrate, on the thin ridge between reality and fiction. The tattoo artist Pasquale D’agostino aka Paskull, lastly, spreads in the line OverminD his favorite subjects, demons, skulls and white moths on a black background.

Organik (left) e Outworlds (right)

Sweatshirt from the collection OverminD

In the opening image, a photo of the collection launch campaign Veja x Marni

