that of the Hadid sisters is a trend

Bella Hadid she loves to experiment with her hair: we have seen her with different colors but also cuts (lastly a vintage bangs), but always keeping to the classic. The older sister GigiInstead, she has allowed herself just a few mild color changes, always maintaining her wonderful long hair. Both however, on the occasion of the Marc Jacobs Fall Winter fashion show organized at the New York Public Library, showed off a really extreme haircut, extraordinary compared to what we are used to, but on the other hand, as Gigi wrote on Instagram, “ANYTHING 4 MARC”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So here they are with very long, raven and shiny hair, but with a truly punk detail: a net undercut made on the entire lower part of the head, whose geometry was underlined by the short and perfectly straight bangs. The close-to-skin shave made the look even more aggressive, accentuated by the canceled brows.

Take notes, Gigi and Hadid’s cut will replace the mullet

If you were wondering, Gigi and Bella didn’t touch their hair: some backstage videos show all the preparation behind the look. They, like other models, were made to wear a cap that simulated a bald head, on which the wig was then grafted. The result obtained was however really credible, so much so that many feared that the cut was real.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For now the sisters stick to their style, but what we saw on the runway could be the hair trend of next fall winter. Yes, because now we are used to increasingly breaking hairstyles, ready to upset canons and habits. The mullet has already done a lot in this sense, rewriting the concept of feminine and masculine, of beauty and freedom. Now it could be the turn of this total undercut, ready to leave the alternative and goth environments, and land in the mainstream, perhaps reinterpreted and softened, but without losing that decisive attitude, always welcome when it comes to change.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

Carlotta Tosoni

Beauty addicted for as long as I can remember, in love with makeup and obsessed with perfect hair, I am constantly looking for my (new) favorite perfume.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io