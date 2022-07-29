Text and meaning of EVERYTHING (with you), Aries

Read the text and listen to EVERYTHING (with you), single by Aries. Find out the lyrics of the song and watch the official video.

“EVERYTHING (with you)” is a song by the singer-songwriter Ariete (Arianna Del Giaccio), produced by Erin of Bnkr44. The track, we remember, comes after the successes of the album “Mirror” and the individual “Castles of Lenzuola”.

The effect you make on me

Too big for my age

Maybe it’s bigger than the sea

And I never know whether to talk to you or to stay on the sidelines

I remain in constant silence

I never know how to behave at other people’s parties

I go in just to drink and watch them wilt

In your elegant looks I cannot notice myself

I don’t have enough time to tell you that

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

Chasing the moon, we are aimless

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything always and only with you

Sleepless nights, chase the days, chase the moments

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

If I squeeze you too hard you always throw those looks

This house is too big, the pool looks like the sea

Midnight and you sleep on the lawn, child

I need some air, I need you close

I never know how to behave at other people’s parties

I go in just to drink and watch them wilt

In your elegant looks I cannot notice myself

I don’t have enough time to tell you that

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

Chasing the moon, we are aimless

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything always and only with you

Sleepless nights, chase the days, chase the moments

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

We’ll run barefoot, I don’t care about the road

Look at me with the eyes of someone who wants to stay awake

For this night, for this night

Let’s run over the city for this night

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

Everything, everything, everything, everything, everything I want to do with you

I want to do it with you, I want to do it with you

“Everything (with you)”, explains Aries, tells about the initial stages of a relationship, in which being together and the desire to do everything together is the best thing.

[ Il videoclip ufficiale non è stato ancora rilasciato ]

