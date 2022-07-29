Tax evasion, asked for eight years for Shakira

There is no peace for Shakira. In addition to the well-known sentimental events due to her stormy divorce from her husband Piquet, yesterday the Barcelona prosecutor’s office asked her for eight years in prison for tax evasion. For her part, the Colombian singer has rejected any hypothesis of agreement and says she is ready to go to trial. In its indictment, the prosecutor also announces that it will ask for an almost 24 million euro fine for the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira, who pleaded innocent, denounced a “total violation of her rights” and the “abusive methods” of the prosecution. And she said she was “confident that justice will prove her right.”

The Barcelona prosecutor accuses the singer of not declaring her income to the Spanish tax authorities in 2012, 2013 and 2014, when she lived in Spain for her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique. Shakira, however, maintained her tax residency in the Bahamas, considered a tax haven, until 2015. According to Shakira’s lawyers, until 2014, the singer collected most of her income from her international tours and he has never lived for more than six months of the year in Spain, a requirement for establishing his tax residence in the country. She also claims she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and that therefore she “has had no debt with the Treasury for many years.”