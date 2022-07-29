Summer fashion 2022, everything you need to know about the Barbiecore trend

For those who grew up in the 2000s, between a miniature pink house and a microscopic miniskirt, the return of Barbie – in cinema, in fashion, is a dream come true. One year after the arrival of the live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig (di Lady Bird And Little Women) which will star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad), the it-girls didn’t hold back their enthusiasm – and we with them. The images of celebs in recent weeks speak for themselves: the Barbiecore is the obsession of the moment. The Versace corset dress unveiled by Hailey Bieber on Ig and the iridescent suit worn by Megan Fox in the aftermath of the premiere of Life in Pink, the docu-film about the life of Machine Gun Kelly, literally broke the internet, not to mention the Glenn Martens Diesel accessories worn by Christine Quinn (@TheChristineQuinn on Instagram). The credit is obviously also due to Pierpaolo Piccioli and his declaration of love and style, monochrome. It all started with Zendaya, hypnotic and ethereal in a pink suit in the front row of the show. A few weeks later, Dua Lipa in London wore Valentino Pink PP evening top, long blazer and palazzo pants, pairing the suit with Disco Box platform shoes and Roman Stud bag. Then there was the gala organized by the Prince’s Trust association, where Gigi Hadid illuminated Broadway with a minidress covered with crystals and precious stones. Entering the heart of summer, we just tell you that Naomi (Campbell), Lizzo and Vanessa Hudgens have conquered the world in Valentino pink, enhancing their femininity and proving that they don’t have to ask anyone. Not surprisingly, the Barbiecore is a nuance of the #HyperFeminine trend, TikTok’s new feminist manifesto. Scroll-down to browse the yearbook of the new “Barbie girls” (“In the Barbie world”) 💖

