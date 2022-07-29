Friday 29 July 2022 – 11:21 am

Spain, asked for over 8 years in prison for Shakira for tax fraud

The singer pleads innocent and does not sign an agreement

Rome, 29 July (askanews) – The Barcelona prosecutor’s office has asked for over eight years in prison for tax evasion against Colombian star Shakira, who she rejects any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial.



In his indictment, which the AFP has been able to consult, the prosecution also indicates that it will ask for a fine of almost 24 million euros from the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.





Shakira pleaded innocent and denounced a “total violation of her rights” and the “abusive methods” of the prosecution. The singer is “confident that justice will prove her right”.The Barcelona prosecutor accuses the singer of not declaring her income to the Spanish tax authorities in 2012, 2013 and 2014, when she lived in Spain for her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique. Shakira, however, retained her tax residency in the Bahamas, considered a tax haven, until 2015. According to Shakira’s lawyers, the singer collected most of her income from her international tours until 2014 and never lived. for more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish his tax residence in the country. She also claims she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and that therefore she “has not had debts with the Treasury for many years”.

