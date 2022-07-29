Sony launches a special controller to play with the mobile that you are going to want to buy

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is an official controller that allows you to play PlayStation games from your mobile

Sony has partnered with back bonefirm specialized in the creation of drivers for mobileto develop the first special mobile controller that allows you to play PlayStation titles on iOS and Android.

Its name is BackBone One – PlayStation Edition, and it is a controller with support for PS Remote Play, which allows play PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 games from mobile and enjoy a portable experience.

The BackBone One – PlayStation Edition will be compatible with Android in November

So far, Sony and BackBone have only released one version of the controller compatible with iPhone. However, both brands plan to launch an edition compatible with Android in November of this same year.

Count with one design developed in collaboration with PackBone and Sony PlayStation, hence its great resemblance to the PS5 DualSense controller. It does not need charging, since it draws energy from the smartphone, and it equips a 3.5-millimeter headphone port. In addition, the slot where the smartphone is placed is adjustable, so it is compatible with all types of smartphones, regardless of their size.

Despite being designed to work with PlayStation games, BackBone One is also compatible with the games present in Google Play and App Storeas well as titles from other gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Google Stadia.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition It can now be purchased in the brand’s online storeat an official price of $99.99. Along with the controller, BackBone includes some exclusive benefits such as three months of free access to Discord Nitro, two months of subscription to Stadia Proone month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or one month of free access to Apple Arcade games.