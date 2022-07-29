Songs chart of the hit moment July 2022

“Shark” by Image Dragons at the top of the July charts, the dance song by Calvin Harris and Harry Styles on the podium

The Imagine Dragons conquer the top of the ranking dedicated to international music for the month of July 2022 with the song “Sharks“. Released at the end of June, the new single was accompanied by a “cinematic” video clip complete with a red carpet in the premiere during their tour in Europe. As we have already had the opportunity to know through a presentation news, the clip is set in Las Vegas and follows the band in various iconic locations such as Bellagio, the Allegiant Stadium, the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, in the show “O” of the Cirque Du Soleil. Dan Reynolds talked about videos that would represent his hometown by making known the peculiarities of him: from passion to entertainment to art. In short, a heartfelt tribute to our home. With almost 14 million views in less than a month on YouTube it is confirmed as a great success and the reason is direct, it immediately enters the circle and its rhythm is immediately very pleasant with the basses in constant support of the reason. “The world is full of sharks” sums up the frontman who advises to avoid being too plagiarized by “unreliable” people in order not to end up in the same hypocrisy.

In second position we find “Stay with me“, The new song by Calvin Harris which is part of the musical project “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” and which will come to light on August 5th. For the first time he availed himself of the collaboration of Justin Timberlake And Halsey while with the producer Pharrell he had already collaborated on the song “Heartstroke”. The trio lights up a dance piece with a decidedly 80s connotation that can only thrill lovers of the genre. Closes the podium Harry Styles that after having triumphed in our top 20 in April with the single “As it was”, returns with “Late night talking“. With this which represents the second track of the album “Harry’s house” where it tells the beauty of love in everyday life and in small gestures. In the clip we see him surrounded by several people perhaps with reference to love stories from the past.

This summer month’s chart presents several ideas to dance music as with “Berlin“Fruit of the collaboration of Zion, Lennox And Maria Becerra mix between flow and reggaeton. On two occasions we find Tini: first in “The Lotus“With Becky G And Anitta in a reggaeton song then with Christina Aguilera in “Suéltame”Latin pop with very sensual music. You can also unleash at the pace of “Antes que salga el sol”Of the emerging urban artist FMK with Lola Indigo. Great energy also in the dance song “Adrenaline” from Dhurata Dora And Luciano. And one of the singles of the moment could not be missing Meduza that in “Bad Memories“Have collaborated with James Carter, Elley Duhé And Fast Boy for an explosive dance mix.

In 5th position we find the last hit of The Weeknd “How do i make you love me?”Where the protagonist asks the beloved what to do so that their relationship can last and she can begin to love him. The song is accompanied by an animated video and as always very original and suggestive. New musical pearl of Ellie Goulding which returns after the triumphal album of 2020. The pop mood is enhanced by basses, synthesizers and the valuable changes of tone of the artist accompanied by the rapper Big Sean.

For lovers of the rock genre we underline two songs. The first is “SubstanceAnd bears the signature of Demi Lovato and taken from the new album “Holy fvck” to be released on August 19th. The second is “Irrelevant” from Pink in collaboration with producer and songwriter Ian Fitchhk. The proceeds will go to support When We All Vote, founded by Michelle Obama.

A very intense duet between the rapper Macklemore And Tones and I. It is “Chant“Of the first extract of the new musical project of the artist: “This song marks a rebirth. I wanted to test myself, overcome writer’s block, put in one piece what happens when you overcome an obstacle and get up, day after day ”.

We complete our playlist with a song definitely from the summer taste or the last single of Sean Paul with Gwen Stefani And Shenseea reggae genre “Light my fire“.

TOP RANKING 20 JULY 2022 – INTERNATIONAL MUSIC