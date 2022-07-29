Signing of ‘Chaquito’ with Feyenoord altered Tata’s plans – David Medrano

DISCARDED

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was contemplating Santiago Giménez as head of the National Team for the match on August 31 in Atlanta against Paraguay, however, the departure of “Chiquito” to Holland alters the plans of the national coach, since the The meeting is not a FIFA date and therefore he will not be able to call those who play in foreign clubs, a situation in which the young center forward is already. Given such a situation, the opportunity will now be for Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martin, and if a third center forward is required, it would be “Mudo” Eduardo Aguirre.

Guadalajara is one of the teams with the most shots on goal, however, it is not forceful and occupies 14th place in the general table. Toluca is below Chivas in terms of auctions, however, the choriceros have taken advantage and are second overall. After five games, those led by Ricardo Cadena are in fifth place in terms of shots on goal, with a total of 73, while the Mexiquenses have 62. The best team in this area is Tigres, which has achieved 92 shots, while The last position is held by Xolos, who has only finished off 41 times, below San Luis, who has 49. This statistic proves the importance of forcefulness.

Ignacio Ambriz has made a name for himself by looking for his teams to play soccer with a lot of touch on the ball and not throwing centers into the area. So far, the choriceros with the Liga MX team that has shot the fewest centers in five games with just 32, that is, less than seven per game. To measure the data, it will be necessary to say that Pachuca is the team that shoots the most centers with 118, compared to 110 for Tigres. The average in the League for now is 75 centers and Toluca does not even reach half of that number. Xolos is the 17th team in that department and has 52, that is, 20 more than Toluca. The statistics in this aspect reaffirm that Toluca understands the concept of Ambriz.

