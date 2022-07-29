Shakira leaves Spain with her children, Piqué says yes but on two conditions
Shakira and Piqué they would finally find a custody agreement for the children Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 6 years old respectively. The defender of the Barcelona he would have accepted the singer’s request to take the children with her to Miami. The pop star, after leaving Gerard, she no longer wants to live in Spain, where, among other things, she is in dispute with the state for tax evasion. The Colombian is determined to move to Miami, where she owns a villa purchased before the match with the player and little used given the subsequent move to Catalonia.
Piqué’s requests
According to what emerged from the Spanish TV program La mesa caliente, broadcast on TelemundoPiqué would understand that a war with Shakira it would be especially harmful to their heirs. He would thus have decided to no longer oppose the idea of moving to Miami. The sportsman, however, would have made two important requests to the former partner: he would have demanded from the 44 year old five air tickets a year, in first class, to be able to visit their children. Besides, Piqué would have asked Shakira to pay off an old debt of his, which would amount to 400 thousand dollars.
The heritage of Shakira and Piqué
Shakira and Piqué they loved each other for twelve years but never married. The musician is richer than her former partner. Thanks to the music Shakira has accumulated assets of approximately 300 million euros while Gerard’s luck hovers around the 80 million. Shakira owns a 13 million euro villa in Miami; Pique he can count on a three-storey house in Barcelona, with terrace and swimming pool and where he returned to live after breaking up from the pop star, worth 4.5 million euros. Together, the former couple bought two apartments: one bought in 2012 in the Spanish municipality of Esplugues de Llobregat (worth 4.5 million euros), the other near Camp Nou paid for 5 million euros.