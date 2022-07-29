Shakira leaves Spain with her children, Piqué says yes but on two conditions

Shakira and Piqué they would finally find a custody agreement for the children Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 6 years old respectively. The defender of the Barcelona he would have accepted the singer’s request to take the children with her to Miami. The pop star, after leaving Gerard, she no longer wants to live in Spain, where, among other things, she is in dispute with the state for tax evasion. The Colombian is determined to move to Miami, where she owns a villa purchased before the match with the player and little used given the subsequent move to Catalonia.

Piqué’s requests According to what emerged from the Spanish TV program La mesa caliente, broadcast on TelemundoPiqué would understand that a war with Shakira it would be especially harmful to their heirs. He would thus have decided to no longer oppose the idea of ​​moving to Miami. The sportsman, however, would have made two important requests to the former partner: he would have demanded from the 44 year old five air tickets a year, in first class, to be able to visit their children. Besides, Piqué would have asked Shakira to pay off an old debt of his, which would amount to 400 thousand dollars.

