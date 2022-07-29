Shakira accused of tax fraud, asked for 8 years – Music

(ANSA-AFP) – BARCELONA, 29 JUL – Spanish justice announced today that it will ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian star Shakira, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial.



In his indictment, the Barcelona prosecutor also indicated that it will ask for a fine of almost 24 million euros to the singer, accused of having withheld 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.



Shakira, who has pleaded her innocence, said on Wednesday that she would have refused to strike a deal with the prosecution, preferring a trial. According to her lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement would still remain open at least until the opening of the hearing in a court of Barcelona, ​​while the indictment of the star, 45, has not yet been pronounced.



The singer, who denounced a “total violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” by the prosecution, is however “confident that justice will prove her right”, her advisers had announced in recent days. (ANSA-AFP).

