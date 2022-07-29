Shakira, accused of fraud, faces jail, the Barcelona prosecutor asks for 8 years of imprisonment

The Barcelona prosecutor asked for 8 years in prison and a fine of almost 24 million euros for Shakira. The Colombian singer was accused of tax evasion for stealing € 14.5 million from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2015. But the star firmly supports her innocence.

Shakira’s intentions

According to what was reported by the artist’s communication agency, his legal team would have had an interview with the Barcelona prosecutor to reach an agreement that would reduce the sentence. But Shakira has decided to reject her, intending to move forward in the criminal trial because firmly convinced of her innocence.

For the singer, this case, as stated in a statement, constitutes “a total outrage to her rights”, since she has always shown “impeccable behavior, as a person and as a taxpayer”.

Why Shakira is accused of tax evasion

The singer was accused of not having declared her income to the Spanish tax authorities from 2012 to 2014, years in which she lived in Spain with her now ex-husband Gerard Piqué, a footballer of FC Barcelona. Shakira, however, until 2015 maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas, one of the “tax havens”.

According to the lawyers’ version, the star would never have lived in Spain for more than six months a year, the period necessary to establish fiscal residence in the country. The person directly concerned claims instead that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and “have no debt with the Treasury”.