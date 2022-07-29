Shakira: a double tragedy | After a dramatic fight, there is now nothing more to be done

Years of desperate struggle and resistance. Stubborn, relentlessly. Then the turning point: the end has come for her. There’s nothing left to do. It ends in a double tragedy.

Shakira, a symbol as well as a great pop star of Colombian origin. The standard-bearer of the dignity and rights of Hispanics Americans. Not with militancy, not with the strictly political commitment. But with the joy, the will to live, the determination to be respected.

Shakira, who together with Jennifer Lopez transformed the Superbowl into an unimaginable one evening in defense of Latin migrants. Shakira, the splendid star who made us smile, dance, feel alive. And, most importantly, she has made the men and women of her land feel alive and equal to her, she has remained enveloped in a dramatic story that after years and years of struggle is ending in the worst way, risking to throw open the doors of a Spanish prison for her.

The prosecutor has asked for eight years in prison for her for a tax evasion of over 14 million euros. Well earned money, selling 80 million records. But on which taxes have not been paid, or at least not enough.

The conflict arises from the fact that Shakira always has denied being a resident of Spain, and therefore has never paid the rather high taxes that the Iberian country requires. You claimed to be a nomad, a citizen of the world, and certainly the world is rich in places, the taxman is less voracious than in one of the main countries of the European Union.

It didn’t work, and it hasn’t worked in a long time. The story of the battle with Shakira’s taxman is now very long. Her strategy is due to her partner in recent years, the Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Piqué had his own problems with the Spanish tax authorities, and in his case the resistance to the bitter end paid off: at the end of a long trial Pique was “pardoned” of the sums due.

Double tragedy for Shakira: alone and in prison

But demonstrating that there are no two court cases that are perfectly overlapping, the Pique strategy has proved completely unsuccessful for Shakira, who is now required to pay a staggering sum and risks 8 years in prison.

A double tragedy, because a month ago Shakira also saw fail her relationship with Pique, his partner in life, father of his children and strategist of his process. Together with her strategist, Shakira now risks losing everything and end up behind bars