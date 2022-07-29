Seth Rollins believes he had it harder than Roman Reigns to succeed in WWE

Seth Rollins’ time in promotions like Ring Of Honor undoubtedly helped him hone his craft before making his WWE debut. Rollins’ current hateful heel character never fails to annoy fans. Besides that, Rollins does not do scripted promos as such, just like Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins last faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship to kick off the Royal Rumble event. The Visionary played mind games with Reigns by bringing back Shield’s gimmick for the match.

The match ended in a disqualification after Roman Reigns choked Rollins without releasing the hold. Rollins has typically beaten Reigns in big matches., with wins over him at WrestleMania 31 and Money in the Bank 2016 as well. Almost a decade after the formation of The Shield, Rollins and Reigns continue to be the main stars of WWE. While talking to SPORT1, Seth Rollins claimed that he had to work harder than Roman Reigns to succeed in WWE.

“I was never visually the prototype of a WWE superstar. I don’t look like John Cena, Roman or Hulk Hogan, never have and never will. That’s why I never received as a gift what they received. Don’t get me wrong: All of the aforementioned had or have to work enormously and I greatly admire what John Cena and Hulk Hogan have achieved. And I admire what Roman is doing now. But the truth is that also: Someone like me doesn’t have things as easy as they do. People like me who don’t have a certain size have to work non-stop all the time. Shawn Michaels had to do it, Randy Savage had to do it, Eddie Guerrero and even Bret Hart. We have to fight up, fight up in every sense of the word, that’s the package we carry.



Becky Lynch has become one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, now she is the best fighter of all time for me. And you can see in it: There is more than one way to succeed in WWE apart from the physical. If you are already in terms of physical conditions, it is definitely easier, but there is another way. You don’t have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena. In the end, it is not about physical conditions, but about knowing how to take advantage of your resources“.

