Separated at birth: the Vin Diesel lookalike pops out from afar and drives fans crazy

Don’t you think he is? Strange, yet he also has the same car that he drives in the movies! Tourists in Asia go crazy for Vin Diesel’s secret “Stunt-man” and for his “Dodge Charger” identical to the one seen in the F&F saga.

The older ones among you will surely remember the decades-old fashion of the United States of imitating Elvis Presley, the legendary King whose passing was never really accepted by millions and millions of fans. But without going too far back in time, think Cosplayerspeople who dress up as anime or cartoon characters in their spare time.

Imitating fantastic characters has always been a great passion of the human being for many reasons. And there is nothing wrong with that, on the contrary, there are those who with cosplay and assorted costumes also earn a lot of money … or popularity, like the person we will see today and who comes from a country far far away…and very nice to visit at this time of year.

Do you surely remember the character of Dom Toretto right? The hard and pure protagonist of the saga Fast and Furious which is about to close with the last chapter ever filmed, as the late Paul Walker would have liked. The actor who will play Dom Toretto for the last time is Vin Diesela Hollywood star who needs no introduction.

A career on the rise

You know Toretto’s features, right? His legendary Dodge Charger? Well, in Thailand according to social networks there is the perfect imitator of this character. We are surprised who didn’t want him as a stunt man! Taking advantage of his “resemblance” to Diesel, this character whose identity we ignore, however, has created a page where he talks about cars and tuning called Siunday Modify translating its name from the local language.

In Thailand, using a play on words impossible to translate into Italian, they call it “Win Diesel”: this guy has transformed what could become a “meme” into a job. His great passion for cars did the rest, so our Win also accumulates millions of views on YouTube.

Only note, dear Win: that “Dodge Charger” is actually enough on a Toyota Mark II sold on the Asian market is not very convincing: the paint is fine but the front logo is that of a Mustang! We are sure that Dom would never approve of such a blunder, watch out next time!