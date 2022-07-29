Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and the best dressed stars

Fluo colors, mini dresses and midi dresses with a soft touch. Let’s find out together the Best Dressed of the week!

They say that love does not go on vacation, but apparently not even the style! Also this week the most influential characters of the world of cinema and entertainment have given us super stylish moments with their cool outfits. The work of the stylists has certainly not gone unnoticed, especially that of Selena Gomez.

The actress has been collaborating with the New York stylist for years Kate Young, a combination that has given life to memorable looks. On the occasion of his thirtieth birthday, the star of Only Murders in the Building he flaunted a powder-colored tulle dress by Versace that wrapped his silhouette with a cascading train with floral fringe at the bottom. Really chic!

This week the stars opted for midi dresses with an elegant touch. Between them, Reese Witherspoon she is radiant in her dress Schiaparelli. The Oscar-winning actress, for the premiere of the film “Surface“in New York chose an ivory midi dress embellished with gold and silver beads in a symmetrical pattern. To complete the look pumps Christian Louboutin.

And then how not to mention Jennifer Lopez new bride on honeymoon in Paris and her roundup of wow looks with which she is delighting us day by day?

Who will have won the title of Best Dressed of the Week? To find out, all you have to do is keep reading!

Selena Gomez in VERSACE and AQUAZZURA Tequila sandals

Courtesy of Press Office

Reese Witherspoon in SCHIAPARELLI

Courtesy of Press Office

Keke Palmer in DAVID KOMA

Credits: Getty Images

Millie Brady in CHANEL

Credits: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in an ALFREDO MARTINEZ dress and STUART WEITZMAN sandals

Credits: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in a NENSI DOJAK dress, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI platform and DIOR choker

Credits: Getty Images

Lucy Liu in a two-piece ZUHAIR MURAD Pre-Fall 2022 suit, AQUAZZURRA sandals and MARK CROSS mini bag

Credits: Getty Images

Gugu Mbata-Raw in ALEXANDER McQUEEN Fall 2022 and MALONE SOULIERS sandals

Courtesy of Press Office

Jennifer Lopez in a shirt dress with a full skirt, pale pink ballet flats and a DIOR raffia handbag

Credits: Getty Images

Cobie Smulders in DAVID KOMA

Credits: Getty Images