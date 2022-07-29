Santiago Giménez, new reinforcement of Feyenoord to the rhythm of mariachi

Mexican striker Santiago Giménez has reached an agreement with Feyenoord, one of the most representative teams in the Netherlands

The front Santiago Gimenez has reached an arrangement to play in the Feyenoord of the Eredivisie of the First Division of the Netherlands. and was presented through social networks accompanied by mariachi.

In recent weeks, the interest of the Dutch entity has intensified, which managed to finalize the signing of the striker, now ex of Blue Cross, making him the first Mexican soccer player to wear the colors of the Feyenoorda club that is based in Rotterdam, a place very different from the one where most Mexicans have arrived: Eindhoven or Amsterdam.

Gimenez He leaves Liga MX with five goals scored in the four dates so far in the 2022 Apertura and will seek to help his new team break the Eredivisie title drought that extends to the 2016-2017 season.

The ‘Bebote’ debuted in 2019 with Blue Cross and leaves to his credit the title of the Liga MX Closing 2021, in addition to the Champion of Champions and Supercopa MX.

The last many he did Santiago Gimenez with Blue Cross went against him Puebla on date 4: a penalty execution and a header. It is worth mentioning that, after five dates in the tournament, the attacker is at the top of the Liga MX scorer with a quintet of goals.

Santiago Giménez will play for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie ESPN

Since its appearance in the First Division, Gimenez he added 20 goals with La Maquina; his good performances have earned him consideration by the Mexican teamwho drives Gerardo Martino.

“I have already talked about that path with my representative and with my family, the path that you say of going free is not in our heads, honestly we do not plan to go free because it affects the club. It is a club that has given me a lot since I have been here for 10 years and the truth is that I would not like to leave that way. The other is that many times leaving for free they do not value you as much as when they pay your clause, when they pay for you or make an offer for you, so that is not an option for me, “he said. Santiago Gimenez in interview with ESPNto an express question if he could have followed in the footsteps of Orbelín Pineda, who emigrated last January free by letting his contract with La Maquina expire.