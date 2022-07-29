“Rome, Mourinho is number one. Dybala a dream”

“The Island of the Famous? It was something I never imagined, I’m glad I made it to the end because from the first day I thought I wouldn’t be able to stay too many days, instead I did all 99 days on the island“. These are the words of Nicolas Vaporidis, to the microphones of New Sound Level 90FM. The actor recounted the experience he had lived to Reality show: “It is true that you do not eat it eh, what they give you is 50g of raw white rice a day so if there is no fire you won’t even cook it and the first few days they ate it raw. If there was food we wouldn’t have lost all that weight, I lost 8kg. You don’t eat, you get nervous and the nervousness triggers those dynamics that create the game. Beyond the physical endurance you are subjected to continuous annoyances, there are insects, you don’t have a shower, you sleep on the sand, the resistance is all mental. There you learn to get bored, you have to learn to manage boredom without going crazy “.