Road Dogg charges CM Punk for his statements against WWE

In a recent interview at Comic-Con, CM Punk made some controversial statements where he wanted to give his opinion about Vince McMahon’s retirement and criticized the difference in treatment what has been done to Brock Lesnar compared to Naomi and Sasha Banks within WWE.

Road Dogg, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, spoke about it in the last Busted Open program, and not only stated that both situations are totally different, but that accused Punk of boasting morals. These were his words:

He (Punk) jumped right in: ‘Oh wow, why didn’t they do to Brock Lesnar what they did to Sasha and Naomi? I believe that they are two totally different things. They resemble like an egg to a chestnut. You can’t compare them. That’s not fair. Anything to make you see WWE is the devil. You know what I mean? Especially on Twitter.”

“No, it’s not applicable (the comparison), so don’t go there, CM Punk. I mean, I think that’s moral boast. And I think it was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to say this about why aren’t they the same with women?’ It’s not the same and it’s not fair.”

Regarding the possible changes in the WWE product, Road Dogg also made some predictions for the futureand according to the former tag team champion, Triple H will work very well as a creative leader:

“Look, I think there are things that are going to change in WWE, and it’s about time. I think it was time, and it’s a position that I think Hunter (Triple H) should have had a long time. I’m glad it’s finally here and I think the wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot too.”

“Hunter used to sit at the table and come up with things that everyone said ‘yeah, yeah, sure’ and then did not come to fruition. So I think now we’re going to start to see… it’s just my opinion, and I have no idea what’s going on there, but I think we’re going to see hints of NXT black and gold on the main roster, and I applaud that.” .

