Rihanna gave birth: the first child was born

Rihanna gave birth, according to what reported by the American site TMZ, the first to have given the news, it would be a boy. The baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. The name still remains a secret, and there have been no announcements from the two new parents on social media. The singer had kept the utmost confidentiality about the pregnancy and the arrival of the baby, the fruit of her love for Asap Rocky. The rapper, the singer’s companion, was recently arrested.

Fans were eager to hear about Rihanna’s birth. After announcing her pregnancy, the singer showed up at some public events showing off hers baby bump and conquering the whole world with its extraordinary beauty.

Despite the joy of motherhood, the last few weeks have been particularly difficult for the singer, who has found herself dealing with thearrest of her boyfriend, Asap Rocky. The rapper was placed in custody for shooting a man in November 2021 (injuring him in the hand). No further confirmations emerged on the matter, and Rihanna preferred to keep the most total silence.

