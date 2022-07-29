Ric Flair points out who can beat his WWE title record

This Sunday, Ric Flair will definitively close his long career at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event when he faces, along with his son-in-law Andrade, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match.

In his nearly fifty years in wrestling, Flair still holds the record with most world championships (16, according to WWE), and in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet prior to his final match, the Hall of Fame member gave his opinion about what fighter active within WWE could beat his record. These were his words:

“I don’t think so (that John Cena surpasses him). I don’t think they will ever give it to a part-time fighter. I think Randy Orton has a better chance. Randy will return, although he now has to have surgery. But in any case, I wouldn’t be offended because the real number (of world championships) is 21.

They all have a long way to go. But I adore John Cena. He’s such a credible talent…and simply, one of the greats in the business.”

Depending on the source consulted, Ric Flair’s number of world championships varies, however, WWE gives him sixteen. In this way, John Cena would tie him with sixteen others and Randy Orton would be two to tie him and three to beat him with fourteen.

On the other hand, in the female category, charlotte flair has thirteen reigns as champion, so she would not be too far from her father’s milestone either.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.