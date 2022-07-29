Reggio. ‘Enzo Ferrari’, in the Hollywood film the Drake’s house is in via Emilia San Pietro at number 22

It was a long search among the historic buildings of the center that led to the production of Michael Mann’s biopic on Enzo Ferrari in Reggio Emilia. On several Emilian agencies, it was the Reggiana Agenzia Prima Immobiliare, which found the perfect location in the building at number 22 in via Emilia San Pietro.

“We were contacted several months ago by the production of the film to identify a building in the historic center where to shoot the“ familiar ”scenes of the film m- says Anna Giansoldati of Agenzia Prima Immobiliare. The difficulty was to find a historic building suitable for the time – the film is set in 1957 – but not too noble, because in those years Ferrari was facing a difficult corporate crisis. With bankruptcy on the horizon, it was difficult to imagine a residence that was too luxurious. We have therefore worked out our contacts to identify an environment that could meet the needs, searching among properties not for sale and therefore difficult to access to those who are not in the profession and in the territory. After several visits, we identified this apartment that seemed suspended in time: perfectly preserved paintings, furniture, period textiles immediately attracted the interest of the production ”. The search for the perfect property involved numerous realities in Modena and Reggio, and although the preferences were on the city of Ghirlandina, it was the palace of Reggio, which the director immediately fell in love with. “It was a very interesting experience – says Lucio Ghizzoni of Agenzia Prima Immobiliare. We immediately understood that we had hit the spot when, at the sight of a corner with a 1950s desk, the production began to imagine, right there in the moment, how to shoot a scene ”.

The house has been rented since last month and until the end of August to allow the cast of the film to shoot the many scenes in the program.

Previous article

Modena, film about Ferrari in Largo Garibaldi Next article

Fra Diavolo 86



