Piqué says yes to Shakira’s request but under two (expensive) conditions

“I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children”: with this message Gerard Piqué would put an end to the dispute with Shakira. The two would finally find an agreement for custody of children Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 6 years old respectively. The defender of the Barcelona he would have accepted the singer’s request to take the children with her to Miami. The pop star no longer wants to live in Spain, where she by the way she is in litigation with the state for tax evasion. The Colombian is determined to move to Miami: here she owns a villa purchased before the match with the player and little used given the subsequent move to Catalonia.