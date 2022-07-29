Piqué says yes to Shakira’s request but under two (expensive) conditions
“I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children”: with this message Gerard Piqué would put an end to the dispute with Shakira. The two would finally find an agreement for custody of children Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 6 years old respectively. The defender of the Barcelona he would have accepted the singer’s request to take the children with her to Miami. The pop star no longer wants to live in Spain, where she by the way she is in litigation with the state for tax evasion. The Colombian is determined to move to Miami: here she owns a villa purchased before the match with the player and little used given the subsequent move to Catalonia.
Piqué’s Expensive Requests
According to what emerged from the Spanish TV program La mesa caliente, broadcast on Telemundo, Pique he would have decided to no longer oppose the idea of moving to Miami. The sportsman, however, would have made two important requests to the ex: he would have demanded from the 44-year-old five air tickets a year, in first class, to be able to visit their children. Furthermore Pique he would ask Shakira to pay an old debt of his, which would amount to 400 thousand dollars.
The heritage of Piqué and Shakira
Shakira and Piqué they loved each other for twelve years but never married. The musician is richer than the player. Thanks to the music Shakira has accumulated assets of approximately 300 million euros while Gerard’s luck hovers around the 80 million.