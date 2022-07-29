Nicki: the trailer for the docuseries about Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has decided to tell her life in a docuseries whose trailer has just been released.

The singer herself Nicki Minaj has released through an Instagram post the trailer of the docuseries that will see her as the protagonist. This is a six-part docuseries, which will be distributed shortly. It was produced by Bron Studios.

Here is the trailer for the docuseries about the life of pop singer Nicki Minaj.

These are the words of Nicki Minaj:

This docuseries will be out much sooner than you think. I took some time to make this project as intimate, delicate, thrilling and inspiring as possible. And as I decide what the ideal home will be for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I have included in it. A lot of things are very personal, and that scares me. This is something you have never seen before, and I hope you can handle it with care. I love you, and thank you for your continued support.

Years ago an HBO Max series about the life of Nicki Minaj was announced, and at this point it is to be understood if it is the same project, and if there will still be the streaming platform behind the distribution of the docuseries.

