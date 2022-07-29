Napoli is making two markets: one “European”, the other is called Cristiano Ronaldo

The two channels are parallel and do not interfere. CR7 has a very good memory of the public. He would have a less rich contract, but with important bonuses. He will decide. First, however, there is Bayern

There are two parallel transfer market sessions that Napoli are carrying out. One is the one under the eyes of all. With a very specific strategy, like a European team, with clear ideas: young players, with perspective but strong. Not in line with what has been happening for years in the Serie A championship which is increasingly a tournament for old people.

And the other is a channel that concerns only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli, with Cristiano Giuntoli in the control room, is placing important and countertrend shots:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 years old.

Mathias Olivera, 24 years.

Kim Min-jae, 25 years.

Leo Østigård, 22 years.

To which must be added those on the finish line: Giovanni Simeone, 27 years old. Giacomo Raspadori, 22 years old, which would be a pretty good blow. And Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27, the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football. Navas and Neto are also at stake for the role of goalkeeper.

It is a European market. The big European clubs, but also the second tier ones, never buy players over 30. In Italy, on the other hand, if you are not agé, you are not doing well. Inter took only Lukaku (29 years old), however, with the formula of the (very) onerous loan. Juventus brought home Di Maria (34) and Pogba (29): important but risky shots as seen with the injury of the French midfielder who could also return to the field in 2023. Roma took Matic (33) and Dybala (28), wait for Wijnaldum (31). Excellent players, but all with a fair amount of risk. The young shots, in addition to those of Napoli, are only two: Bremer (25 years old) at Juventus where, however, he replaces De Ligt (22) who went to Bayern; and De Ketelaere paid in gold by Milan.

Napoli is pursuing with criteria the construction of the team to be delivered to Spalletti. Not only has he significantly lowered the wage bill, but also the age of the squad. He has definitively freed himself – it was time – of the sarrita memory and has definitively closed an intense and important page which he had the mistake of dragging three years too long.

However, this process is accompanied by a second channel completely disconnected from the first, from the official one. And it’s about Cristiano Ronaldo. Which is a hypothesis that is standing for Napoli. We can embed it under the heading “icing on the cake”. It is obvious that Napoli cannot participate in any auction for the Portuguese champion. In these cases, after all, it is the player who decides. And Ronaldo likes both Napoli and the idea of ​​playing for Napoli. He has great memories of the stadium and the public, he came to play for both Real Madrid and Juventus and has always been impressed by the warmth of the environment.

Ronaldo wants to go and play in a club that plays in the Champions League. He does not want to stay at United anymore, it is now clear to everyone. His first goal is Bayern Munich which, moreover, is looking for a first striker even if officially the club claims that he is placed with the arrivals of Mané and the 17-year-old Tel.

If Ronaldo does not close with Bayern, the Napoli option would become the first choice. Unless sensational raises from teams such as Chelsea. Obviously CR7 would not come as a matter of engagement. His salary would be clearly the richest in the team but well below what he received today, but seasoned with rich bonuses for winning the Scudetto and achieving important milestones in the Champions League (from the quarter-finals onwards). It would be a non-economic choice. Today Ronaldo can allow himself to think differently. And trying to win where only Maradona did, would further increase his weight in the history of football. An athlete of his caliber is very attentive to what could be his return in terms of image. His name would forever be associated with Maradona’s.

The one between Napoli and Ronaldo is an open channel. That does not in any way affect the club’s transfer campaign, a campaign that continues quickly following the European criteria we have talked about. It is a track that, in order to light up, requires the realization of some conditions. No one should be in a hurry or delude himself. But it would be a lie to say that it is not an open option.