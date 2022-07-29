Music: great expectations for Mika at Forte Arena in Sardinia – Music

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, 29 JUL – Fresh from the North American tour, which was sold out and culminated with Coachella, Mika arrives in Sardinia with a single date tomorrow at Forte Arena, the Theater under the stars of Santa Margherita di Pula (Cagliari). Few tickets left, he is going to sell out for a highly anticipated concert that anticipates the Italian tour in September which will see him protagonist with eight dates, starting from the Verona Arena on September 19th.



Five active albums, 10 million copies sold in the last 15 years, 1 billion video views worldwide, 3 billion streams and a long list of international hits such as Grace Kelly, Relax Take It Easy, We are Golden, Popular Song, Stardust, Elle Me Dit and Underwater: these are just some of the numbers of Mika’s great success.



The spring tour, the co-host of Eurovision and the announcement of The Magic Piano Tour, have led critics to define 2022 as “his” year. Throughout his career, Mika has collaborated with some of the most influential singers and artists of our time, from Ariana Grande, Madonna, Pharrell Williams, Kylie Minogue to Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo, to composer Simon Leclerc, to name a few.



He has won numerous international awards and recognitions, including “the Brits”, “the Grammys”, the “World Music Awards” and “MTV’s Europe, Asia, Australia and Japan. To these is added the” Lebanese National Order of Merit ” , awarded following the stream event he produced after the disastrous explosion in Beirut in 2020, with which he raised 1 million euros donated to the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children.



The concert at Forte Arena will see Mika retrace, with his band of four elements, the songs and hits that led him to become an icon of contemporary music. (HANDLE).

