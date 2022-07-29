MTV Video Music Awards will award the best virtual concert, Ariana Grande in Fortnite is nominated

The upcoming MTV Video Music Awards 2022 have created a new category this year to honor the best musical performances in virtual spaces and Ariana Grande in Fortnite is nominated.

The new “Best Metaverse Performance” category includes nominations for Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour event in Fortnite.

The new category comes on the heels of virtual concerts in video games like Fortnite and Roblox becoming more prevalent in recent years with artists like Travis Scott, Lil Nas X and more performing at these types of experiences.

John Cena will have a skin in Fortnite and thematic content in Rocket League

An MTV spokesperson gave a statement to The Hill on the creation of the new category:

“We saw an opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful executions of this, and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces, which led to the addition of the ‘Best Interpretation of the Metaverse’ category this year”.

The full list of nominees and corresponding platforms for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the “Best Metaverse Performance” category is as follows:

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG Mobile

BTS – Minecraft/YouTube

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

A category that does follow Fortnite will have a presence

It remains to be seen if this category will be maintained in the future. That said, there currently doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for these kinds of performances.

Musician Gen Hoshino in an interview earlier this year gave his thoughts on video game concerts in the future.

“I think there will be more opportunities to participate in similar events in the future. With Fortnite headlining events like this, I have a feeling there will be more and more events focused on musical performances within the gaming sphere.”

Don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Unocero Gaming channel for all the information on the world of video games.