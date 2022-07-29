Minecraft: The community rebels against Microsoft for the latest Mojang game update

If you follow the Minecraft news, you will know that for several weeks now, Mojang Studios has been working more than ever on “player safety”, whether through in-game chat or through new features. Thanks to that, developers can now moderate what are called private serversand that is the problem if we are to believe the comments of the community through the different forums of the title and social networks.

Players create the hashtag #SaveMinecraft

The players are unanimous: LPrivate server moderation is a real existential threat to the game. For a few hours, the community has not hesitated to send messages, more or less angry, to the developers of the cubic title, but also to the big boss, whom he then considers to be probably at the origin of such a decision. Indeed, to read some comments, this political change would not come from Mojang Studios but from Microsoft itself.

Seeing a game I grew up with and loved starting its downfall is extremely depressing, this isn’t the Minecraft I grew up playing and it shouldn’t be the Minecraft kids today are growing up with. #saveminecraft pic.twitter.com/HWj7TYQs1i — Pain-Yatta (@ImAPainYatta) July 18, 2022

But then why so much anger? For a few hours, the Minecraft version 1.19.1 is available, and the developers have really worked harder than ever on the title’s chat, especially on the reports and reports. Thus, from Wednesday, the players can now report each other by “inappropriate chat messages or dangerous behavioreven on private servers. So this means that when a report is made, it is passed on to the Minecraft moderators, who then determine what action to take, action that can go as far as banning said player.

At first sight, this system can be a good thing and protects younger players more, but it’s also quite intrusive and some may even abuse it by having mass fun by reporting someone they don’t like to be banned from the game. This would be very possible with a well-known tool in the industry called GaslightV2, which allows players to modify the in-game chat. However, the studio had assured in an FAQ that it would not monitor all online gaming chats, nor did it intend to introduce bots in the form of moderators.

a change of course

While players are expecting a rollback in this new feature, the developers don’t seem to have decided to reconsider as the studio had clearly indicated that no rollback would be possible, at least for the time being. As a result of this, a wave of hatred and harassment took hold of the developers, to which MojangMeesh, community manager of the game, called for an immediate termination.

Hopefully things will calm down in the next few days and Minecraft will go back to being the peaceful game we love so much.