Minecraft Steve and Alex amiibo will go on sale on November 9

The figures Steve and Alex amiibo of Minecraft They finally have a release date. They were announced when the addition of these characters to the roster of fighters was revealed. Super Smash Bros Ultimate and it was expected that its arrival on the market would take place in the spring of this year, together with the Min Min amiibo from AMRS. However, manufacturing and distribution problems delayed its release.

Now Nintendo Spain has confirmed through his official twitter account that these two amiibo will be released in our country next September 9. The good news for fans, aside from the release date, is that they won’t have to choose: it will go on sale soon. double pack to include both the Alex figure and the Steve figure.

The #amiibo of Steve and Alex join the collection of Super #SmashBros from September 9, in the form of a double pack! #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/iCHVJs0jPd— Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) July 29, 2022

What games are Steve and Alex amiibo compatible with?

Although they belong to the collection of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, these amiibo are not only compatible with said game. The Nintendo official page specifies all the games with which we can use these figures:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate It is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. “It’s everything we could dream of and more. A gigantic, complete, great and overwhelming tribute to the world of video games that we offers endless hours of fun both alone and in company fighting with the most iconic characters in the history of this hobby that we are so passionate about. And all this without forgetting to be a practically perfect fighting game and with unparalleled gameplay that is as accessible and as deep as we want it to be,” we say in our review.