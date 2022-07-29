Michelle Arellano: the Mexican genius girl who wants to study medicine at 9 years old | entertainment pop culture

Inspiring and funny children’s stories abound on the Internet, especially thanks to the videos that are published on social networks; However, there is a little girl who began to generate fame thanks to her intellect, which is so outstanding that it could even lead her to study for a university degree at the age of nine. Here we tell you her story.

Who is Michelle Arellano Guillén, the Mexican girl who wants to study medicine?

This is Michelle Arellano Guillén, a nine-year-old infant from Chiapas, Mexico, who surprised everyone with her extraordinary intelligence. And it is that her IQ is 158 points (almost the same as that of Albert Einstein) and she has a particular dream that she would like to fulfill: study medicine.

While one would expect her to get to university when she is older, it turns out that the day she will start college is much closer as she recently passed elementary, middle and high school with a single exam.

Since she was about a year and a half old, Michelle was already beginning to absorb knowledge, so she learned to speak several languages ​​at the same time, and today she can communicate correctly in five languages: Spanish, English, French, Italian and German.

According to the girl’s mother, Karina Guillén, who had an interview with CNN on July 28, 2022, the little girl already knew how to read and write at the age of four.

In addition, knowing what her daughter’s real potential was, she decided to help her in the best possible way and chose to educate her through online classes with trained teachers, since in elementary school she was easily bored.

“Well, elementary school was boring because the other children are taught things that I have already seen, or sometimes they explain it and I already understood it, and they explain it again to the other children and then I get bored. Sometimes I draw, paint and they scold for doing that, but I’m bored,” Michelle told CNN.

The genius girl also stands out in sports

Although the little girl was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, this has not prevented her from performing successfully in the studio, in fact, she is also very good at sports and is currently a state champion in swimming and a black belt in taekwondo.

The minor’s family is doing everything possible so that she enters a university and can study medicine like her parents, since she made it clear that she wants to “save lives”, in addition to wanting to find a cure for two diseases.

“In my future, I would like to collaborate to find a cure for cancer and autism. Because I know a person and I have seen several who have autism and it makes me sad that they cannot express themselves. So I want to find a cure for that and a program to understand us”.

On the other hand, her mother uses Facebook to show all her daughter’s academic achievements and share some photos of her, and thus be able to point out the great pride she feels.

Michelle Arellano is also interested in acting

Michelle not only wants to become a great surgeon, but also expressed her interest in studying marine biology or being an actress like her idol Adam Sandler.

“I really like him because he’s very charismatic, very funny and he doesn’t seem nervous or overwhelmed.”