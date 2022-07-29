Mexico could miss its debut in the Women’s American Football World Cup due to serious irregularities

The Mexican Women’s American Soccer Team could be conditioned from its debut in the World Cup of the specialty, which will be held in Finland from Saturday July 30, due to a series of irregularities that have reached the point that, as of Thursday, July 28, not all the players were certain of being able to travel to the tournament venue since the tickets to leave Mexico City were being bought at the mere hour.

“They do not give the same weight to a men’s team as to the women’s”, told in an interview for Sopitas.com a person close to the national team who decided to remain anonymous, in which he recalled that in the face of the previous World Cup, a similar situation was experienced, for which they chose to ask for money through the sale of shirts and other articles and it was until then that the resources were released from CONADE and the Mexican team returned with the bronze medal in 2017.

The Mexican Federation of Soccer America hides behind the Lufthansa strike

The players summoned to the 2022 World Cup, they concentrated on the CNAR from Sunday, July 24. On Tuesday, July 26, at a press conference, the head coach of the national team, Jovanni Carrilloassured in a press conference that the Mexican team would seek the gold medal, for which everything was ready to leave for Europe on Wednesday, July 27 at noon. The route would be to reach Madrid, Spain, and from there go to Finland.

Nevertheless, That Wednesday, July 27, the players were informed, after a long wait, that there was a problem with the tickets.. César Barrera, president of the Mexica Federation of American Football, assured that the tickets had been set aside, however, by not liquidating them they were lost (partly due to the Lufthansa airline strike, they say…).

“It is very strange because in another version they say that (CONADE) had not released the money for the tickets, so the agreement had been verbal, The floor tickets were set aside, that is, there was no economic advance to set them aside… that is, they never bought the tickets”, the informant said.

“Usually CONADE is the one that releases the money and from there all the procedures are done. I guess you have the experience of many tournaments and they know that this is not bought from one day to the next. How is it possible that from Tuesday to Wednesday they are seeing this money? It is absurd, especially with such a large team, since there are 45 players and about 12 staff members.”, mentioned.

Players were then told to find their own flight

The Lufthansa airline strike has caused other national representatives to have problems reaching the venues of their competitions, such as the taekwondo team, which was stranded in Europe. “If it had been the case of the airline, they would have stayed in Madridas happened to the taekwondo team, who were detained somewhere in Europe, but in this case they didn’t even get out of here.”

Until 2pm on Thursday July 28, the informant assured that some players began to leave Mexico City in small groups, although they were finally returned from the airport. The instruction was that each of the players had to look for her own flight a little more than 24 hours before the debut. WHAT?!?!?!

What’s next for the Mexican National Team?

The Mexican American Soccer Team had marked his debut, against Great Britain, on Saturday July 30, at 2am (Mexico time), however, the international federation agreed to postpone Mexico’s first game to Sunday morning.

The Great Britain team is already at the match venueand while on Friday, July 29, the Mexican National Team was still in Mexico City, still waiting for a solution without the president of the Mexican American Football Federation taking action on the matter.

“It is reprehensible on the part of the federation that it has allowed this instability by not securing the place of the players. They should already be there, resting, with at least one day off. Hopefully they could support the federation in negotiating the game schedule so that they have the chance to enter the competition again mentally. There they are already aware of the possibility that Mexico could not participatebecause that too it can influence that Great Britain says ‘we arrived before and it is not fair that they did not organize themselves and did not arrive’, but hopefully there will be empathy from the other teams”.

Mexico occupies the third place in the ranking, only behind the United States and Canada, who can be faced in the second game in case of arriving in time and beating Great Britain.

The second match opens the doors to bronze in the event of a defeatbut in case of a triumph the gold or silver would be assured.

A process full of irregularities

The Mexican American Soccer Team began with the player selection process from December 2021 in a national selection, which only players can reach as long as they are part of a federated league. Nearly 1,300 people attended this selective event.

The players of the Mexican National Team have limited access to their cell phones and the person close to the team indicated that At the beginning of the process, it is presumed that the players were threatened with being cut from the national team if they aired something on their social networks.

In January, a list of close to 100 players was released, although many of them did not meet the sports requirements, as if that were not enough, the selection of players was carried out before the appointment of the coach.

In this situation, it was required a clean one to correct that listso that in March other players were called to join another group of almost 100 players, which was refined until it reached 45.

Likewise, they informed us that the training sessions were carried out informally, almost once a month, in addition to holding meetings around 11pm, since the women’s team is not a priority for the group of coaches, who train other teams, which confirms the statement of our informant: “They do not give the same weight to a men’s team as to the women’s“.

And then nothing… that’s the way things are with the Mexican Women’s American Soccer Team…

