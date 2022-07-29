Mega Millions plays on July 29, 2022: guide on how to play, what prizes are there

It’s not every day there’s a chance to win over $1 billion in the Lottery.so it is important to know everything about this contest to increase the chances of turning that dream into reality.

The Mega Millions jackpot to be played this Friday, July 29 amounts to $1.025 million dollarsthe third largest in the history of this contest.

How to play

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Players can choose 6 numbers from two separate number pools: 5 different numbers from 1-70 (the white balls) and one number from 1-25 (the gold Mega Ball), or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The winner of the jackpot will be the one who matches the 6 winning numbers of the drawing.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millionswhich range from the jackpot to $2, the bigger the prize the chances decrease:

megamillions

If you win the Grand Prize you have 2 options to receive your prize:

Annuities: the annuity of Mega Millions is paid as an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% higher than the previous one. This helps protect the lifestyle and purchasing power of winners in times of inflation.

Cash: A one-time lump sum payment which is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Participants should be aware that a special offer called Just the Jackpot is available in some states, in which jackpot players can specifically play for the jackpot only. For a price of $3, the player will receive two plays only for the jackpot. Only Jackpot tickets are not eligible for any other prize level. To see where this option is available, go here.

There is also the Megaplier function, in most states entrants can increase non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times; costs an additional $1 per play. Before each Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday and Friday nights, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked 2X, six 3X, three 4X, and one 5X.

This combination results in the following odds for each of the Megaplier numbers and their associated prizes:

megamillions

How to select your numbers

Many people have their favorite numbers or choose them by intuition, butor if you want help selecting them Mega Millions has a random number generator.

Let the computer system randomly select your numbers as many times as you want and trust your luck. The system will select 5 random numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one random number from 1 to 25 (the Mega Ball). To use this tool go here.

Apps that help you increase your chances

Take advantage of technology and from your smartphone you use the available resources. Apps usually analyze past winning numbers and create a prediction about the odds for the next draw.

You can use, among others:

– Pick Smart

– LotteryHUB

– Lotto Results – Lottery in US

– CA Lottery Official

– Hoosier Lottery

– Lucky Lottery Scratchers

Where to see the results of the draw

And once you have bought and chosen your lucky numbers, you just have to wait for the Mega Millions draw, same that you can follow live on his YouTube channel on Tuesdays and Fridays, sharp at 11:00 p.m. (Eastern time).

Also you can check the winning numbers on the official page of Mega Millions which is published after the drawings, after verifying the sale of winning tickets.

Many individual lotteries offer a service of email or text messages to automatically receive winning numbers after each drawYou can find them by entering here. They can also call a player information phone number in each Mega Millions state, see the list here.

