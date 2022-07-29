Meet the simple car that Ninja drives, the star of Fortnite on Twitch and YouTube

It can be said, without a doubt, that Ninja is the largest and most important streamer in the world due to the large number of followers he has on social networks. He made his fame playing Fortnite, he has a lot of money, but he has decided not to spend a single peso on luxurious cars. At TORK we bring you this interesting story.

If we have to talk about a creator of great and relevant content on the internet, we must look directly at the American ‘streamer’, Ninja. He became very famous thanks to the direct and videos of him playing Fortnite. Thus he managed to forge his success in social networks and is one of the most influential people in the United States. With all that greatness, he has decided to drive a very humble car, being able to choose some extravagant and luxurious car of thousands of dollars.

As he himself has told several times live and on his social networks, he has decided not to spend his money on expensive cars. With all the fame and fortune he keeps in the bank, he never stood out for having amazing cars in his garage. The millions he has he has decided to invest in other things. It’s that simple. In fact, he bought the car he has with his partner to share it. Ninja drives a 2015 Buick Encore single.

Ninja, renowned American content creator on Twitch and YouTube.

Ninja (17.2 million Twitch followers)

Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is considered the largest video game content creator in the world. On both Twitch and YouTube, he has millions of followers who faithfully watch daily videos of him playing Fortnite and other titles. His fortune is estimated at about 30 million dollars, but still he does not have a luxurious collection of cars. Since he is with his partner, the two have shared a 2015 Buick Encore for several years.