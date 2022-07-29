“Mama Lucha” becomes a Pokémon trainer

“Mamá Lucha” takes advantage of the conversation that Pokémon and its new “pokeball” have generated, and publicity is made.

There are currently 4.9 billion users on the web and social networks, according to a recent report.

Official data reveals that people spend almost seven hours a day browsing social networks.

The release of a new collectible “pokeball” has caused confusion in the digital pulseWell, there are those who think that it is a collaboration between Pokémon and “Mamá Lucha” by Bodega Aurrerá.

Social networks are, without a doubt, a great tool today not only for users, but also for brands that seek to expand their consumer portfolio, since, in the end, we are talking about a space dominated by a large community of young people.

Let us remember that, according to Digital 2022, report prepared by We Are Social and HootsuiteCurrently there are 4.9 billion users on the web and social networks, of which Facebook is the most used by Internet users. The platform owned by Meta has registered more than three billion followers who interact with each other on a daily basis.

Secondly, an important fact revealed by DataReportal is that, on average, people spend almost seven hours a day browsing social networks, either through their personal computer or mobile device.

These data alone confirm the relevance that sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, among others, have gained over the years, offering a wide range of possibilities for those brands that are looking for a new niche. of consumers.

Is “Mama Lucha” a new Pokémon trainer?

Today, with a greater flow in terms of interactions on social networks, practically everything that happens on the digital scene is a possibility of projection or promotion; a tweet, a photo or a video that indirectly mentions a brand can create a great opportunity to capture the attention of users.

An example of this is what happens with Aurrera Winerysince the “Mamá Lucha” brand has been in the digital conversation thanks to the launch of Pokémon: a “pokeball” in green, white with red and yellow tones, which have made more than one think that it is a collaboration between the iconic animated series and the brand.

Celebrate International Friendship Day early with the Friend Ball ? The latest entry in The Wand Company’s series of Poké Ball replicas is available now at the Pokémon Center. Shop now: https://t.co/MUfSECKxD9 pic.twitter.com/IMfA9QGPjX — Pokemon (@Pokemon) July 25, 2022

I thought it was Mama Lucha’s pic.twitter.com/em9W6Q9GQZ — babooshka (@aobdq) July 25, 2022

As we mentioned above, this type of situation that indirectly involves a brand can be well used to create content in order to reach audiences.

Proof of it is what Bodega Aurrerá made in his TikTok account: a video in which he alludes to the idea that was generated in some tweeters, thinking that the launch of said “pokeball” was a collaboration between “Mamá Lucha” and Pokémon. “Let’s catch products at Bodega Aurrerá with the lowest prices,” the brand wrote in its video:

@bodegaaurrera Let’s catch products at Bodega Aurrera with the lowest prices. I choose you! ?#pokemon #pokemongo #pokebola #pikachu #miercoles #tendencia #bodegaaurrera #pokemontiktok ? Dream House – BUDIE ROMEO

These types of “curious” stories are an example of unpaid advertising and a great strategy that different brands can take advantage of by creating moments that manage to move consumers.

Similarly, let’s not forget that anime is one of the most important industries globally. In accordance with data published in the AJA (Association of Japanese Animation) annual report 2019-2020, in 2020, the anime market was worth 24.23 billion dollars worldwide.

Undoubtedly, the confusion created by some Internet users has been a great opportunity for Bodega Aurrerá to connect with an audience that numbers in the billions. Does anyone still doubt the power of social networks?

