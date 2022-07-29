Lucca Summer Festival: Justin Bieber in concert. All the info on the event – Shows

Lucca, 29 July 2022 – A few more hours for the international pop star to return to Italy Justin Bieber. They have been weeks of apprehension for all the Canadian singer’s fans, after he had declared through his social profiles of suffer from a rare disease which prevented him from performing: now the fear finally seems to have passed.

Sunday July 31 the Justice World Tour will resume right fromItaly from Lucca. Here the Popstar has always been much loved and appreciated and since Lucca Summer Festival the maxi tour that will take him around the world with dates in Denmark, Finland, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Japan and many others starts again, after the ordeal and fear.

The city of Lucca and the stage next to the Walls await the star, before the highly anticipated concert by Bieber will be Rkomi and Mara Sattei to lead the way to one of the most anticipated evenings of the Summer Festival.

A few more days to attend to the only Italian stage 2022 of the mega tour which will run until March 2023. I am still tickets available on the Ticketone website. It is a tour with over 90 concerts in more than 20 countries worldwide. The tour takes its name from the Canadian star’s latest album released in April 2021. With this new album the songwriter has achieved record numbers, over 9 billion streams around the world, a career that saw him right from the start, he was 13, climb charts and win prizes after prizes from the Billboard Music Awards, to the various American Music Awards, Brit Aawards and MtV European Awards.

L’highway exit recommended is that of Capannori to reach the event.

THE gates to access the event will be open from 2pm. The show will start from 19.30 with the entrusted Pre-Show Mara Sattei before and at 20.20 in Rkomi. It’s possible reserve the parking space if you decide to arrive by car Here one of the car parks of

Viale Giusti

Railway station

Fruit and Vegetable Market

From the July 29 to 2 August the Carducci parking it will be reserved for the exclusive use of the organization of the concert and the sortie of the bulwark of Santa Maria will remain closed. Parking for residents will be free in the blue stalls of the designated areas, while a ban on transit will be in force in via Carrara and neighboring areas. The rest and parking areas for spectators will be located at the station and surrounding areas, and al Palatucci parking. The holders of Metro season tickets of the car parks occupied during the events will be able to park freely in the blue stalls of the area, with the exception of the historic center and the car parks in structure, displaying the appropriate coupon.

IS forbidden to introduce: objects bulky, heavy, blunt or dangerous, spray bubbles, stadium horns, chains, alcoholic beverages, umbrellas, sticks, musical instruments, drones, video cameras, bicycles, helmets, animals, pointed or cutting objects.

Allowed entry to small bags and backpacks. Inside the concert area they will be there are various refreshment points.

The concert area can be accessed from:

Viale Regina Margherita (outside Porta San Pietro) for the PIT Area sector

Viale Cavour (parallel to Viale Regina Margherita, outside Porta San Pietro) for Tribune, standing area And Disabled sector

Give her 7 of the 30 July Viale Carducci will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, with the exception of pedestrian pass holders. The sortie of San Paolino and the pedestrian underpass of San Concordio, which will be accessible, will also be closed until 8.30 pm for the handicapped. In the same period, the curtain of mura will be closed. From 8 am on July 31st, the closure to vehicular traffic of Porta San Pietro, the prohibition of parking and transit in the prefiltration area from piazzale Risorgimento to via Montanara, the prohibition of parking in the station area and in viale Giusti. From 12.00 on 31 July will be arranged furthermore a ban on transit in the area of the station -viale Giusti.

There Lucca railway station is found just outside the walls in Piazza Ricasoli, near Porta S.Pietro, from which the historic center can be reached in a few minutes. Main connections:

Read also: Lucca Summer Festival, at the Bieber concert by train. Enhance your routes

from Florence: S. Maria Novella station

from Pisa: Central Station and Pisa Airport Station

from Viareggio: Central Station

For those who choose to arrive by car at the concert