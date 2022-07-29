Lionel Messi, Barcelona wants him back.

Messi, Laporta: “He must close here, we have a moral debt with him”

This is one of those stories that if told to children they consider it a fairy tale, and it is just like that when on one side there is the greatest footballer

to the world in business and his former team.

The fact is that Barcelona had to renounce Messi for economic and financial reasons and that this gap was perceived as an oddity.

by most of the fans and insiders.

Laporta’s regret

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, de facto regretted what happened last year, with the removal of Messi from the Spanish team

and his landing at the PSG, and would be about to activate his entire entourage to ensure that the flea can return to Iberian land.

Today the Blaugrana president returns to the media scene and announces that he will want his champion back and will do everything to ensure Messi continues

of the history of football in that of Barcelona.

Messi’s contract expires in a year

Here is what Joan Laporta said. “President Blaugrana did not go down the forced farewell of the Argentine champion and wants to remedy in every way –

Leo’s story didn’t end like we all wanted. It has been heavily affected by economic problems. We have a moral debt to him and

we would like him to finish his career in Barcelona and to be applauded in all stadiums, ”he said during an event with the UN.

“This is our aspiration. There is nothing to say: I feel co-responsible for how it ended but I think it is a provisional ending. I think we will make it

reality this aspiration “ . Messi’s contract with PSG will expire in a year.

