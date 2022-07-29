Leo and Sagittarius enjoy life

Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Today’s horoscope, Friday 29 July 2022, and the astral forecasts for all the zodiac signs. The Moon is in the sign of Leo and Mars conjunct Uranus does not like restrictions. An explosive day then!

Today’s horoscope, Friday 29 July 2022, and astral forecasts for all zodiac signs. Mars is getting closer and closer to Uranus and the north node in the sign of Taurus. Let’s expect news that will awaken us both from an ecological and an economic point of view. In the meantime, however, let’s enjoy a nice Jupiter in favor of both the Sun and the Moon.

With the Moon still very close to the Sun in the sign of Leo I would say the the lucky sign is Leo same while Aquarius the unfortunate sign.

Aries

Great determination and excellent strategic thinking, thanks to Mercury, accompany you in any situation. Just like Sainz at the French Grand Prix who works a miracle from the last position and finishes fifth. When you commit yourself, the results are immediately evident.

Love: you only like it when you decide.

Work: you are the fastest keyboard in the office.

Health: your handshake is like a nutcracker.

Tip of the day: be careful to let yourself be convinced by the passion of the slippers of the moment: the sliders. They will also be comfortable and stylish but they cannot be said to be beautiful.

Vote 6 +

Bull

You are really very ready to act quickly and precisely thanks to Mars in your sign. You have the same momentum as the lifeguard dogs who save five children in Palinuro shipwrecked from a sunken pedal boat. Luckily you are there for timely help.

Love: you are a real breeding animal.

Work: you have already left for the weekend.

Health: you are absolutely unbeatable in any sport.

Tip of the day: Since the work for the Milan-Cortina Olympics is slow, you should get hired as a volunteer to put the sprint to get ready for the 2026 event.

Vote 7 –

Twins

Social Snapchat is navigating difficult waters, after presenting last quarter results with a 25% loss due to advertising cuts. With the favors of Mercury and Jupiter you should propose yourself as an accountant strategist to lift the fortunes of the company. Send in a proposal on how to restore finances now.

Love: you like to do it from Trieste downwards but you live in Udine and it doesn’t bother you that much.

Work: only talk about top systems.

Health: mentally you are unbeatable, the rest so-so.

Tip of the day: Amazon offers a new service for the recycling of electronic waste. So you can finally empty that drawer where all the old mobile phones that you keep without a reason have ended up.

Vote 7 +

Cancer

When great successes are achieved, the beauty is to be able to share them with loved ones, as the planet of love Venus suggests. In fact Musetti dedicates the victory in Hamburg to his grandmother, who probably took him to trainings as a child and waited for him with a snack in the basket.

Love: you live it as ‘Shakespeare in Love’.

Work: you drag everyone with strength and passion.

Health: so beautiful that the starring role is always yours.

Tip of the day: go and enjoy tapas with a small group of friends in Barcelona. An enjoyable trip with friends is always a great success.

Vote 8

Lion

With the Moon right in your sign making you feel like a diva and Mercury making you the nicest person in the whole room you are just like Victoria Beckham who gets carried away in a karaoke night with the family in Saint Tropez and comes back for one night. as the legendary Posh Spice. Expect viral videos featuring your nightly performances.

Love: it’s okay it’s your birthday but you can’t always be satisfied.

Work: you have to get busy and get your hands on it.

Health: you shine just because you put on blush.

Tip of the day: watch the Saint Laurent desert show, to take style inspiration from a fashion master.

Vote 7 and a half

Virgin

Since you are arm in arm with Venus, you are perfectly in symbiosis with your partner. Even Jessica Biel, after years of marriage to Justin Timberlake, just needs a wig with short curly hair to be identical to her husband just out of the shower. When there is harmony, everything is done.

Love: you are more daring than the Rector when he sings: ‘the cobra is not a snake’!

Work: you have great potential but you don’t want to use it.

Health: wonderful from the nightgown in the morning to the evening dress.

Tip of the day: if you are wondering who will host the next Eurovision 2023, I immediately confirm that it will be held in Great Britain. As soon as the final dates come out, you should immediately buy tickets for the event and for the flight. Listen to me.

Vote 8 –

Weight scale

You should definitely go to Frankfurt airport to help rearrange the sorting of baggage as there seems to be a real chaos, due to the fact that most of the suitcases are black. You who have Mercury in favor, for sure you would be able to find an intelligent but easy-to-impact solution to solve the problem. Come on!

Love: from recent analyzes you have discovered that you are totally intolerant.

Work: true teacher of punctuation.

Health: we are not.

Tip of the day: if you like a fashion trend at the moment know that it’s not about your innate good taste but TikTok decided it. I understand this is quite frustrating but with Venus in quadrature it can happen to you too. Vote 5 +

Scorpio

By now you have understood that it is best to stay safe in your scorpion lair and only stick your nose out of your shelter when the opposition from Mars is over. The confirmation you had when many trains of the Trenord line were canceled due to the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of the rails in some sections. You certainly stay nice and quiet in your corner.

Love: you’re bored to death.

Work: a jug among the jugs.

Health: constantly on the bench.

Tip of the day: a surprise album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers should be out these days. Immediately put all the alerts on your smartphone to immediately listen to the new songs of the legendary Californian band.

Vote 6

Sagittarius

You are very worried at the news that the production of sparkling wine is at risk due to the drought. You who have Mercury on your side immediately understood the gravity of the situation especially because without the famous bubbles the celebrations lose one of the fundamental elements. You already see yourself toasting with tonic water at midnight on New Year’s Eve and sadness rises.

Love: it’s just party fun

Work: you only commit if there is a party afterwards.

Health: you are happy precisely because there is a party.

Tip of the day: now that there is a shortage of bubbles, it turns out that champagne has become one of the favorite drinks of young people. You’ll have to get your stock out for the upcoming holidays. Don’t be stingy.

Vote 7 +

Capricorn

Sometimes having the favor of a planet can be counterproductive if poorly managed and in your case it is just like that with Mars. Your great strength is not perfectly regulated by your reason just like the computer that plays chess and that, by a program mistake, grabs the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and breaks it. Always remember that great responsibilities come with great responsibilities (cit.).

Love: you have no idea what it is.

Work: you physically stamp everyone’s feet.

Health: there is even too much.

Tip of the day: To further enhance the sex appeal, fashion recommends for all ages the nude look that is going crazy among Hollywood stars, perfect for you who always want to be very gritty.

Vote 5 and a half

Acquarium

Don’t panic right away if with the new Moon in opposition your plans are completely upset, just like your emotions. Remember that there is always Jupiter ready to put a good piece in all situations. In fact, if you can’t get to an important appointment, you will see that someone will take your place and make you look good. As happened to the young Bocelli, blocked due to a canceled flight, replaced by his father Andrea at the ‘Versiliana’ event.

Love: you don’t even trust your dog.

Work: you have no idea where to start.

Health: you would very much like to have at least a little.

Tip of the day: for long waits at the airport you can distract yourself with the brand new Tik Tok by Zerocalcare and face the misadventures of life with sarcasm and irony.

Vote 5 –

Fish

Federico Gilberti, the youngest Italian ‘batter’ who certifies the quality of the famous Grana Padano, is the star of the moment. You who have Venus and Mars in favor greatly appreciate those who, at all ages, achieve important results with commitment and passion and above all carry on important Italian traditions. You almost want a poster of him in your room, right?

Love: more disruptive than Niagara Falls.

Work: it never went so well.

Health: wonderful from the tip of the hair to that of the feet.

Tip of the day: organize a visit to Mudec in Milan for a sensory immersion in art and smell the work ‘Couple of lovers’ by Chagall. You will be fully satisfied.

Vote 8 and a half