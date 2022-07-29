Learn how to make the ultimate hot chocolate: foamy, thick and delicious

Enjoy a delicious hot chocolate is the best way to end the day, with a foam well aerated, with a dense texture and an intense flavour, it is mexican drink is perfect for dinner and this time we will teach you how to prepare it, achieving that texture perfect what is traditional in this preparation of form easy Y fast.

Originally the traditional wooden grinder to foam the chocolates, for this technique it is required to beat the milk constantly while it is heated and in this way introduce air and that it is trapped in the bubbles of the chocolateif you have a grinder at hand you can try this techniquebut you must bear in mind that it may take a little weatherespecially if you don’t have practice in foaming chocolate, it can be turned into a prescription pretty slow.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker