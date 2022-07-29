Learn how to make the ultimate hot chocolate: foamy, thick and delicious

Enjoy a delicious hot chocolate is the best way to end the day, with a foam well aerated, with a dense texture and an intense flavour, it is mexican drink is perfect for dinner and this time we will teach you how to prepare it, achieving that texture perfect what is traditional in this preparation of form easy Y fast.

Originally the traditional wooden grinder to foam the chocolates, for this technique it is required to beat the milk constantly while it is heated and in this way introduce air and that it is trapped in the bubbles of the chocolateif you have a grinder at hand you can try this techniquebut you must bear in mind that it may take a little weatherespecially if you don’t have practice in foaming chocolate, it can be turned into a prescription pretty slow.

Related news

sparkling chocolate

Ingredients

1 liter of milk

1 cup of Mexican table chocolate

1 cinnamon stick

Start by wearing your milk together with cinnamon over medium heat, while it heats up you should chop your chocolate finely, you can also scratch it, both ways will help it integrate well into the prescriptiononce the milk begins to boil you must add your chocolate and lower the fire so that these two ingredients are integrated.

Related news

You can add your favorite spices like anise, cloves, and pepper to complement the cinnamon. Photo: Pixabay

Once he chocolate be well diluted in milk and you have a homogeneous mixture, you should start beating with the grinderif you don’t have this instrument you can easily achieve foam with your blendertake some of the chocolate milk that is heating up and place it in a bowl, whisk until high speed until what form is a dense and thick foam, carefully return to your milk mixture and remove from heat, serve and place a good portion of foam in your Bowl.