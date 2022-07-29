Laporta’s dream to “see Messi at Barcelona” – Football

(ANSA) – MADRID, 29 JUL – Barcelona president Joan Laporta hopes to see Lionel Messi, who left for Paris SG last year, end his career “with the Barça shirt”. Asked in New York, after some Spanish media reported this week that coach Xavi Hernández had asked the management to study the possibility of bringing the Argentine back to Catalonia, Laporta clarified that it was only a “wish” that “he would like to see. come true “but” that no discussion “to that effect” has begun “.



“Messi’s time at Barça is not over as we all wished” explained the Barcelona president, ;; referring in particular to the “economic reasons” that led to his departure to PSG in 2021, after 16 years in Spain . “I think Barcelona have a moral debt to Messi – he added – We would like his career to end with the Barça shirt which is applauded on all fields, wherever he goes”. (HANDLE).

