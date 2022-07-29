Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner leaves a TOP TIP famous daughter is back with Kanye West while shopping with Khloe

KIM Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner has hinted that her famous daughter may be returning with Kanye West.

She comes when she was spotted shopping for a Christmas photo shoot five months before the holiday season.

Pictured Wednesday, family matriarch Kris, 66, was photographed on a date with Khloe, 38, and her daughter True, four.

They were also joined by Dream, a five-year-old girl who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian.

Khloe wore her hair in long blonde waves and wore a black top that showed off her cleavage and toned arms.

True looked happy in a pink dress as she carried a stack of dollar bills and a pink Christmas ornament.

However, it was what Kris was wearing that might suggest reconciliation between former power couple Kim and Kanye.

The momager was seen wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, designed by the famous rapper.

She cut a sleek silhouette with a black tee and matching blackout sunglasses to complete the look.

Khloe has meanwhile accessorized with an adorable necklace that reads “I love you” in True’s handwriting.

NEVER EASY

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in March after nearly seven years of marriage.

She has since moved on with Pete Davidson, who is 13 years younger than her.

While Kris obviously hasn’t cleaned out her closet yet, Kim hasn’t said anything to suggest that her relationship with Kanye has returned.

However, Pete was recently spotted in Australia where he is currently absent shooting a film.

THE PERFECT GIFT

Kris and Khloe are already preparing for the holiday season, and by the time Christmas really comes, the founder of Good American will have welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The child, believed to be a boy, should be born overnight through a surrogate mother.

Although Khloe has not romantically reconciled with Tristan, she is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” according to her rep.

The news of a second child came as a shock to many fans of the reality star after the Chicago Bulls player betrayed her and fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols last year.

THE MOST WONDERFUL MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Christmas is always a lavish affair for the KarJenners and Kris loves throwing over the top parties.

Momagers’ famous Christmas Eve parties have already seen appearances from a whole host of famous guests and top-notch performances including a John Legend serenade in 2018.

Last year, the family downsized their annual party, which was held at Kourtney Kardashian’s $ 8 million mansion instead.

