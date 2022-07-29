Khloe Kardashian leaves ANOTHER important clue that her surrogate has given birth to a second child with former traitor Tristan Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian left a HUGE suggestion that her second child with Tristan Thompson, who arrived via a surrogate, was born.

Fans learned earlier this month that the exes were expecting a baby and that the surrogate was pregnant when news of the NBA star’s deception broke.

6

6

On Thursday, Khloe went to her Instagram to post a photo of several products from her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand, Kylie Baby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tagged both Kylie and the company in the post and included a link to purchase from fans.

The Instagram Story post generated quite a stir, however, and not because fans were curious about the products.

Many seem to think Khloe hinted with the post that her second child was born.

His Instagram story was reposted on Reddit, where speculation was the order of the day.

“I wouldn’t put that shit on a newborn. But it’s exciting to think the baby is here 🙂 ”commented a fan in the thread.

Another added: “The baby is definitely here.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the baby was here,” wrote a third commentator.

Most read in Entertainment

After the news, there was a lot of talk about Tristan, 31, among fans.

UNTIL?

From the news, the Canadian athlete shared sweet moments with his daughter, True.

Earlier this week, she went to her Instagram Story to post a photo in which the duo shared a smile as they hugged each other in a tight hug.

In the photo they looked like they were lying on a trampoline.

Tristan titled the post: “My Princess”, adding several emojis.

Fans aren’t convinced the sweet moment is what appeared, however.

After pinpointing the details of the trampoline, fans said the sports star took “a lot of photos at once and posted them weeks later to make it look like he was around his kids.”

One critic said: “Why are they always lying on that damn trampoline? Don’t you have pictures with her on the beach or something? “

Another commentator added: “I bet it’s still the same springboard. So sad. I can’t believe you don’t love all of his children. “

A third said: “It’s not even a monthly photo shoot with her kids. It’s a long hassle ”.

A fourth person wrote: “So heartbreaking. She is a ‘princess’ but he is unable to live her life to show her how a good man behaves ”.

In addition to True, Tristan is father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

Theo is his youngest son and is currently engaged in a legal battle for him.

CHILD NO. FOUR

Tristan and Khloe recently confirmed that they are expecting another baby together.

The baby will be born via a surrogate and was conceived around the same time the Kardashian family learned that Tristan had not only betrayed Khloe, but had a child with his mistress.

Fans watched the drama unfold on The Kardashians, unaware of the new baby at the time.

A representative of the founder of Good American said, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

THE! the star representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Although Khloe thought she and Tristan were mutually exclusive, she was having an affair with Maralee.

During the cheating scandal, Tristan asked for a paternity test, but later confessed his infidelity and admitted having sex with Maralee.

Tristan’s former lover is suing the NBA star for child support and has been in a legal feud with him.

The athlete is not involved in the life of the younger son, at least according to Maralee.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Maralee has told friends that Tristan is not yet paying for child support.

“AND [he] he wants to fight in court ”.

6

6