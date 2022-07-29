Khalab special guest Hamid Drake

With his work he promotes black music of African American origin, its infinite contaminations, influences and declinations. Khalab’s musical evolution is a seamless journey – from the most ancestral tribes to the uncharted cosmos; from the jungle to the skyscrapers; from the most remote subconscious to the most distant and real projection of the future Africa. He has collaborated and collaborates regularly with internationally renowned artists such as the Malian griot Baba Sissoko (Khalab & Baba – Track of The Year at the 2015 Worldwide Awards in London), contemporary icons of the new European jazz scene such as Moses Boyd and Shabaka Hutchings, the American poet Tenesha The Wordsmith, the Spanish dancer and choreographer Rocío Molina.

His music is constantly programmed by some of the most influential BBC Radio broadcasters (Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft, Mary Anne Hobbs) and other major international radios such as NTS, Worldwide FM, KEXP. His new releases are always supported and reviewed by the most important magazines in the music sector such as Songlines, Mojo, The Wire, Okayplayer, The Quietus, and also by generalist ones such as Financial Times, The Guardian, Il Sole 24 Ore, and Internazionale.