Keanu Reeves presents his first Netflix TV series at Comic-Con

A triumph! Only him, Keanu Reeves (57 years old), was missing from the list of stars who have gone from the big to the small screen (even very small, tablet and mobile size). The protagonist of the saga of Matrix he was the only one who could not yet show off the title of a TV series on his resume. Delay bridged in style …

Keanu Reeves when and where we will see his first tv series

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Keanu Reeves has indeed presented BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues. Its debut precisely in seriality. But not only. Because the gentle star has chosen to debut in the Anime version. Japanese animation. We will see it on Netflix, who bought the rights of the oriental original and put it into production two seasons. However, it is not yet known when. In the meantime, you can “prepare yourself” by looking at it in A Scanner Darkly by Richard Linklater. The first KR “designed”, or rather in a rotoscoping version: that is, first shot live action and then redesigned on a computer …

A warrior condemned to eternal life

To the fans who welcomed him by acclaiming him (see photo above), Keanu Reeves described his character as follows (he is also one of the writers of the script): “We tell the eternal struggle of this 80,000-year-old warrior who has always traveled through time. He is known as B. he is half mortal and half divine. He was cursed and for this he is forced to live on violence. Hired by the US government to fight wars that no one else could fight, he accepted. In exchange for a promise: finally knowing where the curse / sentence to eternity comes from. And finally put an end to it … ». The character is drawn on him, who gives the voice in the original version.

Comic-Con in Las Vegas: the fair of wonders

In the Hollywood tide of events, reviews, premieres and panels, San Diego Comic-Con has a special place. Four days (this year from 21 to Sunday 24 July) of events, trailers. Meetings with producers, actors, directors for “Present” the blockbusters to come…

Never before has blockbuster films and the most anticipated television series gone hand in hand in San Diego. To be the masters, Marvel Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO, Warner Bros, Paramount.

There was no shortage of highly anticipated names in the panels, who also attended conventions in the autograph area. The fans are back, after the two years of the pandemic, to discuss with them. There are also many queues to watch movie trailers or entire films. In all the meetings with the protagonists and the stars present in San Diego, the problem of relaunching the cinemas was the main theme.

The first images of Spielberg’s new film

This year we saw the first images of Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fabelmans (world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival). And also those of Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde (Out of competition at the Venice Film Festival). And The Whole by Darren Aronofsky, with an unrecognizable and extra large Brandon Fraser (both films will be at the Venice and Toronto film festivals).

From Avatar to Ant-Man …

Obviously, the trailer for the new one generated incredible excitement Avatar: The Way of the Water with Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana. But the consents for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania of Marvel. Starring, Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in the role of Scott Lang / Ant Man, the former electronics engineer and expert thief in possession of a technology that allows him to reduce his size.

Endless lines also to witness the other meeting with Keanu Reeves (long hair and unkempt beard). He did not spare himself even the preview and the meetings with the audience of John Wick: Chapter.

Dungeons & Dragons, finally!

Chris Pine was very applauded for a film destined not only for game fanatics Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves. There are over 20 million players in the world and the fantasy puzzle has created a marketing empire in the field of comics, television. And games, collectible cards. Even of very popular magazines in the USA such as the miniatures of the different characters.

The film will be released in March 2023 (all the previews are here), but in San Diego they talked about it with enthusiasm Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé Jean Page. And Hugh Grant, much applauded.

“I didn’t have a moment’s hesitation,” said the English actor, as usual very elegant and ironic about himself. “And I admit I had a lot of fun playing the villain in this fascinating live-action film. I have been hearing about it from friends since the mid-70s. But never, never would I have thought that one day I would become part of that universe. Plus in the role of a treacherous double agent and with many shots in Ireland. Paramount gave us carte blanche and I got on very well with the two directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein ».

Among the endless television series, the palm of attendance at the preview was for an episode of The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power: find out here the images and the date of the streaming in Italy.

Queuing at dawn for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Of all the events, however, the one that had the highest attendance rate was, beating Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 with Chris Pratt, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the sequel to the 2018 film, directed by Ryan Coogler. From the very first dawn, the queue to enter was already very long. Also because it is the New York Times that the Los Angeles Timeself Use Today had announced the event with discussions in advance on the contents of the sequel Black Panther (2018). Marvel Comics spared no expense for this film, which all future festivals will compete for.

Starring Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and other actors of a very rich and multiracial cast, the film was illustrated in a very lively meeting, which also honored the late Chadwick Boseman, protagonist of the first film and died in August 2020. “Women play a fundamental role in our work,” said director Ryan Coogler. “And in many ways Shuri, the princess of Wakanda, played by Letitia Wright, collects the legacy of Boseman“.

On the same day it was also presented Black Adamfuture blockbuster considering that the protagonist, Dwayne Johnson, is today among the highest paid and in demand actors in Hollywood. In the cast there is also Pierce Brosnan, who will surprise not a little for the “motion capture” tricks of every movement of him. The film will be launched in Italy in October three days before the US release.

