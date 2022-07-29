Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Sardinia holidays

Passion is something that seems not to be lacking in the couple Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel. Almost as if it were a second honeymoon, the two actors performed in love impulses, hot caresses, breathtaking kisses and sensual impromptu dance. Where is it? On the yacht off the coast of Sardinia where they are spending their holidays.

Hollywood stars in Italy

As we told you in the gallery you see above, Hollywood this year moved arms and luggage to Italy. From north to south, from Venice to Capri, passing through the inevitable Florence and Rome, overseas stars have invaded the peninsula.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF ITALIAN DIVI ON HOLIDAY

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: hot holidays in Sardinia

The last, for now, of this consistent group are, in fact, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. We had never seen them so affectionate in public. Look at the photos above. In a leopard bikini, she gets sunscreen from her husband. That she “takes advantage” of the situation. Before embarking on an impromptu ballet on the yacht.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF DIVI ON HOLIDAY IN ROME IN THE SUMMER 2022

The love for Italy of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

There seems to be no trace of the couple’s two children, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. What is certain is that the two are particularly fond of our country. It is here, in Borgo Ignazia, in Puglia, that they got married in October 2012 with a fairytale wedding.

The ups and downs of their love story

And all these photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in love and in harmony also seem to be an indirect response to the rumors that persist in the United States about the couple’s sentimental health. Finished at the center of gossip three years ago when, on the set of Palmer, he had shown himself in loving attitudes with the co-star Alisha Wainwright. A public apology to his wife followed. But from that moment the two have not escaped the chatter, recently relaunched by the account Deuxmoi, the most gossip in the world.

But these photos taken in Italy seem to put an end to free talk.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION