Justin Bieber in Lucca, trains available for the return

By train to the Justin Bieber concert in Lucca.

For the appointment on Sunday 31 July at the Lucca Summer Festival, Trenitalia (FS Italiane Group) has enhanced the railway service with three trains, requested and carried out thanks to the support of the Tuscany Region.

At the end of the concert, on the night between Sunday 31 July and Monday 1 August, trains will depart from the Lucca station to:

Livorno at 0.45 with stops at Pisa San Rossore and Pisa Centrale

Sarzana at 1.15am with stops in Viareggio, Pietrasanta, Forte dei Marmi, Massa Centro and Carrara Avenza

Firenze SMN via Pisa at 1.25 with stops in Ripafratta, Rigoli, S. Giuliano Terme, Pisa San Rossore, Pisa Centrale, Navacchio, S. Frediano, Cascina, Pontedera, S. Romano, S. Miniato, Empoli, Montelupo, Lastra a Signa and Florence Rifredi.

Trenitalia reminds you that you can only get on board if you have a ticket and remember that you must purchase the return journey in advance.

Tickets can be purchased on the Trenitalia App, on the trenitalia.com website, at self-service shops and in the numerous and widespread retailers belonging to the Lottomatica, Sisal and SIR (Tabaccai) circuits.

