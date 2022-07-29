Juan Manuel Márquez rejected 150 million dollars for the fifth against Pacquiao

Juan Manuel Marquezin mode Dynamite and after four failed attempts, he dealt a withering blow to the nemesis of mexicans, manny pacquiao; a unforgettable fight in the MGM Grand Garden Las Vegas, Snowfallthe December 8, 2012with an outcome with tricolor tints, because the one at home he prescribed a merciless knockout for the tagalog.

In fact, in five months it will be one of each of that resounding triumph for Aztec boxinga rivalry that could have had a fifth installment, because with the upper hand and owner of the conditions, after it went the other way from their second fight, at Juanma they put a good amount of greenbacks to fight him again Pacman.

Manny’s pride was hurt, because no one had knocked him down, let alone knocked him out, and Marquez did it in one night, during six episodes how long that brawl lasted.

and to capital boxer they tempted him with $150 million for putting on the gloves again and contending with Pacquiao; however, he confesses, he did not accept, because at that moment for him there was finished the story with the Filipino.

“150 million dollars was offered to me at the table for a fifth fight and I said: ‘No, I don’t want a fifth fight anymore,'” he said. Juan to the page Boxing to the death.

For him, accepting was endangering a victory that he worked for years, that cost him blood and pressing moments, because at least in the third lawsuit he could be clearly stripped by the judges and he knew that he had to wear it again until he succumbed. by way of chloroform so that they would grant him glory again.

Among the best bags

For his last battle against Manny, Juan Manuel he pocketed five million of the green ones and, if he saw the 150 accepted for the fifth, that amount would have put him between the fighters with the juiciest bags in the history of this sport.

In fact, it could be third best profitsurpassing that of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezof 90 million.

TheMoney starred in the most lucrative fights, one against Pacquiao and another against Connor McGregorboth of $300 million.