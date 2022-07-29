Jennifer Lopez lands in Capri with her children

P.plowed by stars a Capri. After Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx arrived on the island a few days ago, it’s time for the superdiva Jennifer Lopez.

The artist landed yesterday, Thursday 28 July. She will be the protagonist of a highly anticipated performance on Saturday 30 July, at the Certosa di San Giacomo.

Jennifer Lopez in Capri: currently without Ben Affleck

The singer and actress she landed on the island in great secrecy. Together with children, collaborators and bodyguards, J Lo got off a yacht and got into a black SUV that took her to the square. Soon after the entrance to the hotel: the famous Capri Tiberio Palace.

The husband was not seen Ben Affleck which, however, apparently, will arrive in the next few hours. With hat and sunglasses, Lopez then made a stop at the Yacht Club Marina di Stabiathe home of the great yachts of the Gulf of Naples.

His concert for a charity gala

The arrival of Jennifer Lopez in Capri has a very specific meaning. Indeed, she will be the godmother of tomorrow’s gala, Saturday 30 July, at the Certosa di San Giacomo. A charity event for Unicef ​​organized by LuisaViaRoma which has, in its guest list, names of international importance: da Vanessa Hudgens to Jared Letofrom Lara Stone to Naomi Campbell. But also Natalie Emmanuel, Haim, Maye Musk, Tonya Lewis Lee, Mohammed Hal Turki. And the Italians too Saint John And Matilde Gioli.

For this highly anticipated performance, Jennifer Lopez won’t be alone on stage: will share it with four dancers. One of these is Italian Giuseppe Giofrè. A talent from our home that the singer and actress has already wanted with her on other occasions, such as on her world tour It’s My Party Tour of 2019.

