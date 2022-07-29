Jennifer Lopez in Capri without Ben Affleck: why?

Jennifer Lopez, expected tomorrow evening for an exclusive concert at the Certosa di San Giacomo and whose proceeds will go to support the activities of Unicef, landed yesterday in Capri in great secret with her children Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. With her, however, there was Ben Affleck and it is not clear if the actor will be present at the charity event to which his new wife will sing.

There is going to be a disappointment for the people who, this weekend, hoping to see closely Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckthey spent mind-boggling bucks to stay at Capri.

The singer, who arrived yesterday atNaples airport with children Emme Maribel and Maximilian Davidthen reached theisland of Capri in great secrecy.

Arrived on the spot, escorted by several bodyguards and collaborators, she immediately headed for the marina where there was a boat that took her, her fourteen-year-old twins and her staff aboard the yacht moored off the coast of Marina Grande.

A whole floating hotel to ensure privacy

The decidedly unconventional choice of letting people stay Jennifer Lopez and her family in a yacht in the middle of the sea was dictated by the desire to keep her out of prying eyes and also to guarantee her the right privacy and tranquility in view of the benefit concert tomorrow evening.

The evening, organized by Unicef ​​together with the luxury brand LuisaViaRoma of Florencewill be open to a select few and, in order to be present, J.Lo has also interrupted his honeymoon ahead of time together with Ben Affleck to Paris.

Yesterday afternoon the singer, before reaching Capristayed for a few hours in the tourist port of Marina di Stabia together with her two children, before boarding a private and super armored boat that took her to the island.

Jennifer Lopez in Capri: no trace of Ben Affleck

No trace instead of the new husband Ben Affleckat least for the moment, and it is not clear if he will be able to reach it by tomorrow evening for the highly anticipated benefit concert, which in recent days has caused quite a stir on the island and throughout the Campania region.

The event, as already mentioned, was reserved only for a select few and is accessible by invitation only, but there are several people who, despite this, were ready to shoulder a considerable expense in order to breathe the atmosphere of tomorrow. evening that will come from the Certosa and to be able to say that they have been a few meters from Jennifer Lopez.

Some of them, in order to meet the singer through the streets of the center, have come to spend 18 thousand euros per night to win a room in a bed and breakfast.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez profilo Instagram ufficiale